With much resignation, the Kewanee Hog Days Committee unanimously voted to suspend the Hog Days Festival for 2020 Tuesday night.

In a motion brought by the longest-serving committee member, Anne Murchison, and seconded by Niles Reamer, the board cast the historic voice vote, ending the 66-year uninterrupted run of the Labor Day festival.

City officials, the owners of the Peoria-based CDAC, Inc. Amusement, other invited guests and a handful of residents showed up to learn the fate of the 2020 event after months of discussion brought on by the state's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Committee co-chairs Larry Flannery and Janie Metscaviz led the meeting, and after dispatching with normal festival business, Flannery informed the crowd of conversations he had held with Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley, as well as his discussion with the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mark Mikenas.

According to Flannery, the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, which plans both the Hog Days Stampede and the annual parade, was not planning to hold either event, though Mikenas had told Flannery that if the committee decided to hold Hog Days, the KCOC would work with them to hold some version of those events.

Flannery then turned the meeting over to Metscaviz, who spoke about her lengthy conversation with the Henry County Health Department. She said the information she received wasn’t encouraging.

"If we can abide by all of the guidelines, we can have it," Metscaviz said.

But those guidelines would include ensuring everyone attending wears masks and practices social distancing, a task many committee members saw as daunting.

"It’s mandatory that everyone wear a mask," Metscaviz said. "If we can’t enforce it, they can shut it down."

Debbie and Don Pusey, owners of CDAC, addressed the committee, with Debbie informing the committee that the carnival was off the table since the carnival rides require state inspections and the state of Illinois won’t be providing those inspections any time soon. Just a few months ago, Don said he had high hopes the event would go on as planned, he told the committee.

Flannery inquired about the possibility of CDAC placing food trailers at different corners downtown as a way to at least offer a "taste" of Hog Days.

But several committee members wondered if it would be possible to enforce CDC guidelines with the crowd, even in a limited situation such as that.

"We are the ones responsible," said Metscaviz. "We are now liable if anyone gets sick or something goes wrong."

After listening to comments from the Puseys and other committee members, Murchison expressed her doubts and questioned whether the risks outweighed the rewards.

"When you consider all of the hoops, I just don’t see financially, volunteer or health-wise - I just don’t see it," she said.

Kaye Finney, food vendor chairwoman, told the committee that she had spoken with several of the food vendors who told her that because of COVID-19, they would not be participating in Hog Days this year.

"Not that I blame them," she said. "I am not willing to take the chance going uptown this year."

After listening to all of the comments, Jeanna Moore, wife of Mayor Gary Moore, shared her thoughts with the committee.

"As much as I hate to say it," she said. "I will say this. I think you go ahead and take the knee and take this year off."

Flannery spoke of the festival finances, which included a downpayment for the rental of the main stage at the cost of $3,250. He said he felt the company might be willing to hold that money and use it towards next year’s deposit.

"If they don’t that’s the least that we could lose if we tried it," Murchison said.

Other committee members inquired about insurance rates for liability if the festival was cancelled. Flannery said the rates could go quite a bit lower if the event was cancelled.

The discussion turned towards an earlier idea of a scaled-down festival, including selling pork chops, but the idea was quickly dismissed.

"We would have to put in as much time and effort with the barbecue knowing that we would make 75 percent less money," Flannery said.

The board also recognized Kewanee resident David Guzzardo, who was responsible for this year’s theme, "If you have it, they will come," a phrase that committee members said now seems ironic.

Guzzardo told the committee that what worried him was the potential for a spike in the virus following the festival.

"I just don’t want to see the spike in Henry County and cases go up and people blame Hog Days," he said.

Flannery joked that next year’s festival could still use Guzzardo’s theme.

"We could say, ‘If you have it, they will come – no really,’" he said.

In the end, insurmountable issues and concern for the health and safety of the public led the board to vote yes on cancelling the entire festival.

"I just hope we can put on a great 2021 Hog Days," said Flannery.