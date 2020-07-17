Kewanee independent to run for state senate seat

Marcus Throneburg, an independent senate candidate for Illinois’ 37th Legislative District, officially filed his Statement of Candidacy Wednesday.

Throneburg said in a press release he was joined by his wife and three sons as he filed his paperwork with the State Board of Elections.

Included in the filing were petitions featuring the signatures of registered voters from 36 different communities.

"So many people went above and beyond to help me gather the signatures I needed to get on the ballot" said Throneburg. "I have been especially blessed by the support and encouragement from my hometown folks in Buda. I managed to get through my childhood without ticking off too many people. That is something to be proud of."

Throneburg has promised to be a "uniquely authentic and transparent" leader for Illinois, while focusing on restoring the trust between citizens and their elected government.

It is a campaign dynamic Throneburg says voters are responding to.

"I have been pleasantly surprised at how willing, and almost excited, many people are to cast a vote outside their typical party affiliation," he said in the announcement. "They are ready for a different kind of politics, as they recognize the traditional way is not working here in Illinois."

Throneburg’s campaign will now focus on fundraising while continuing to canvas daily throughout the 37th District.

Learn more at marcusthroneburg.com or contact the candidate at 815.513.8659 or by email at marcus@marcusthroneburg.com