McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County NAACP branch honored the life of the late C.T. Vivian with a moment of silence during their July meeting.

Vivian, a minister and author, died at age 95 on Friday, July 17. The Missouri-born, Western Illinois University student was prominent in the fight for racial justice. NAACP President Byron Oden-Shabazz shared that he, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, and WIU President Martin Abraham planned to lay a wreath on Vivian’s property following the meeting.

"Fortunately, God blessed us with the life of Reverend C.T. Vivian," Oden-Shabazz said, "and the unfortunate part is he’s left us to transition to the other side."

Funeral services, which will include a limit on attendees, will take place on Thursday, July 23. Oden-Shabazz said that the service will likely be live-streamed online. Additionally, there will be a memorial service on Vivian’s property on Friday, July 24 at a yet-to-be-determined time.

John Lewis, fellow civil rights leader and U.S. Representative, also died the same day as Vivian. The achievements of the Alabama native shouldn’t go unnoticed, according to Oden-Shabazz.

"We lost two giants in one day," he said.

