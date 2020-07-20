MACOMB — Many high school students and families were disappointed when milestone events such as prom and graduation were canceled due to COVID-19. However, Macomb High School is looking to give its students one last hurrah on July 25 in the form of its 2020 Farewell Formal.

Students will be able to celebrate their achievements and the end of the academic year with an activity-filled evening with their friends. According to Emily Platt, MHS teacher and prom sponsor, 120 junior and senior high school students have registered for the formal. Additionally, there will be 20 chaperones, including teachers, administrators, parents, and members of the Macomb Police Department.

"The goal is to provide a chance for students to dress up formally, enjoy a nice dinner, and possibly say goodbye to some teachers and friends, which they were unable to do when traditional school ended abruptly in March," said Platt.

This formal will take the place of the MHS prom, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Activities planned for the evening include a promenade and coronation in the MHS west parking lot, dinner at The Whytehouse, a dessert bar at The Crafty Coop, and music and lawn games in Chandler Park. Photography sessions by Stacie Kwacala of Captured Moments Photography will be available to students at the Macomb Arts Center.

"Planning has been exciting and challenging. I have been working with our administration, the Junior class officers, and Junior sponsor, Brittany Thompson, on this event since May," said Platt. "We all wanted to do something safe and fun for our students who missed so many milestones and traditions in their final spring as Seniors at Macomb High School."

In light of the pandemic, Platt said that certain safety measures such as the usage of masks, taking temperatures at check-in, keeping each area limited to 40 students, and sanitizing each area between groups will be utilized.

