We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing, earlier today, of the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian. "The Rev. Dr. Vivian distinguished himself by being a lifelong, passionate advocate for racial and social justice, an icon in the American Civil Rights movement and a force for social change – not only in the United States but around the world", said Macomb Mayor Michael Inman "The world has lost a giant voice and a determined laborer for racial equity," Inman added

The Macomb community has lost what many of us felt was a native son. The Rev. Dr. Vivian came to Macomb with his family as a small boy but left as a strong, determined man--having spent his formative years in Macomb---attending Lincoln grade school, graduating from Macomb High School and attending Western Illinois University.

The entire Macomb community sends our sincere condolences to the Rev. Dr. Vivian’s family and extends our gratitude to them for sharing him with us.

Mayor Michael Inman

Macomb