High unemployment rates and dramatic shifts in the economic climate have created an increased sense of financial instability for consumers in recent months.

Throughout July, University of Illinois Extension is providing helpful tips to help residents reduce credit and protect financial assets. The campaign, Financial Wellness, began July 6. Each week features a different theme: managing credit, estate planning, back-to-school purchases, and strategies for growing savings, says Camaya Wallace Bechard, Extension consumer economic educator.

"We want to help consumers take manageable actions that support their financial goals," Bechard says. "Our goal is to provide personal financial information in a friendly and engaging way that is non-threatening and inclusive."

Extension Educator Kathy Sweedler and Sasha Grabenstetter are collaborating with Bechard. One may follow the series on University of Illinois Consumer Economics Facebook pages Around the Table, Money Mentors, and Plan Well, Retire Well or follow Bechard, Grabenstetter, and Sweedler on Twitter at @SaveFearlessly, @Pennies4Pigs, and @morethancoupons.

Weekly posts in the Consumer Economics team’s Plan Well, Retire Well blog will provide additional insights to each weekly theme. For more information on the campaign, please contact Camaya Wallace Bechard.

Source: Camaya Wallace-Bechard, University of Illinois Extension, Family Consumer Economics educator. About Extension: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and communities to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.