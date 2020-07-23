Was Ronald Reagan ever in Kewanee? The question comes up whenever the conversation turns to identifying the U.S. presidents who have been here.

But how about Reagan? It seems possible. He was born in nearby Tampico, raised down the road in Dixon, and it would make sense that he has been here at some point.

Local historians have done the research. Did Kewanee ever play Dixon when Reagan would have been on the team? No (as far as we know).

Did he ever make a speech here, campaign or otherwise? No (as far as we know).

But information that surfaced on — of all things — last month's first Kewanee History Day, has revealed that yes, Ronald Reagan, in fact, did visit Kewanee, though unofficially.

A chance meeting at the Kewanee Historical Society museum on June 13, a day organized to celebrate Kewanee history organized by Kevin Skoglund, led to the discovery of a visit by the man who would be the 40th President of the United States made to Kewanee in the fall of 1970. At the time, he was winding up the first of two terms as Governor of California.

The museum was open that June day and Roger and Merry Ann Malcolm, and Warren and Wanda Kieft, were looking at a display. Next to it was a poster of "famous people who have been to Kewanee" and Roger mentioned the numerous presidents who also had been here, and named a few.

Wanda then brought up that Ronald Reagan could be added to the list. She remembered that when she was a student at Kewanee High School (1968-1972), Ronald Reagan quietly came in the rear entrance with two "big men" who may have been bodyguards, and paid a visit to math teacher George Keist.

She later went a step farther and contacted a classmate, Jim Elsey, who was actually in the room that day, and asked him what he remembered.

"First, this happened about 50 years ago," Elsey replied. "I am not sure if it was the fall of 1970 or 1971, but believe it was the fall of 1970, as I took math from Miss Kerchner as a junior. Mr. Keist had 8th period free, so that students could come into his room for additional help as they needed it. I do remember this: I was a pretty good math student but had not done well on a test. So, a few days before the incident, Mr. Keist stopped me after class and said that he wanted me to come in at eighth period to go through the material. I said that I had left eighth open to go dress for football practice and Mr. Keist told me to be in his room eighth period as he would clear it with (KHS football coach) Mr. Lindbeck. All Mr. Lindbeck said to me was,’ Do what Keist says.' I went to Mr. Keist’s room at eighth period for about four days. Usually there were two to four students in his room getting extra help.

"Near the end of eighth period on one of the days, there was a tap on the door and then it opened. Three men walked in – Ronald Reagan and two very large men in dark suits. Mr. Reagan was in a brown plaid sports coat and solid brown pants. Mr. Keist was at the blackboard at the front of the room. He and Mr. Reagan acted like old college chums (which we learned later they were) for about a minute, hitting each other on the shoulder and then hugging each other. At that point, Mr. Keist kind of remembered that we were all there, stepped back, and then told all of the students that we were dismissed.

"Mr. Reagan said to Mr. Keist that he had spoken in Peoria that morning and that he was speaking in Rockford that evening. As we started to march out the door, Mr. Keist introduced each of us to Mr. Reagan. At that time, I was about 5"10" and maybe 175 pounds (a long time ago), and I remember Mr. Reagan being a big solid guy at least 6’2", and when we shook hands his were very large. He was a big impressive guy. Mr. Keist said something to Mr. Reagan about each of us, but 50 years later, I don’t for the life of me remember what it was. In total, I’m sure that we weren’t in the room with Mr. Reagan more that 10 minutes. I think that it was as he said, he had a lot of time to get from Peoria to Rockford and he used the opportunity to see Mr. Keist. Also, going that route would let him possibly circle through his hometown of Dixon. It’s well known that Mr. Reagan and Mr. Keist had played football together at Eureka College," Elsey said.

That puts it in football season in the fall of 1970.

Mr. Malcolm, now retired, was teaching math and physics at KHS at the time but said he didn't hear about the visit, but that wasn't unusual since Mr. Keist, who taught math and algebra, was a quiet man who wasn't known to brag.

"I never heard George say anything about this event, but he was somewhat reserved and did not talk about such things much," Malcom recalled. "We would see each other almost daily, possibly lunch time in the teacher's lounge. (Retired KHS history teacher and current museum curator) Larry Lock told me he golfed with George, and he did mention once that he had seen Reagan after he became 'famous.' Larry thought at Eureka College reunions, but George never mentioned this KHS event."

So the visit "never made the papers" and may never have been mentioned to anyone by Keist.

Malcolm tracked down another account that substantiates Elsey's from retired assistant superintendent Ken Sullens, who was a neighbor of the Elsey family when Jim was in school.

"I asked Ken about the Reagan story and if he knew about it. The response was a very quick 'yes!'" Malcolm said. "I then asked when he heard the story — 'right after it happened' was his response." Ken also told him that Reagan regularly called Mr. Keist on his birthday.

"One time he (Reagan) called the high school office on George's birthday and asked to speak to him," Sullens recalled. "Margaret Hoose was the office secretary who took the call and stated that George was teaching a class then, so asked for a call back number, and 'Who is calling please?' ‘Ronald Reagan’ was the response."

It has long been known that Kiest and several other students from Kewanee "ran around" with the popular Reagan while attending Eureka College. In a 2001 Star Courier interview, Kathryn Mursener recalled how she and her future husband, Fred Mursener, were friends with Reagan, along with Keist, Eudell "Lump" Watts, Bill Jenkins and Elmer Fischer. Keist, Watts, and Jenkins played football with Reagan.

She recalled "how it was during the Depression and they all came from less-than-well-to-do homes," but all turned out to be successful. All or several, except Kathryn, roomed with Reagan at Eureka, according to some sources. They graduated in 1932, and, while the Kewanee group returned to Kewanee, Reagan took off for the stars. He began in radio broadcasting, then movies and television. In the 1950s he was spokesman for General Electric, giving speeches around the country, then was president of SAG (Screen Actors Guild) before becoming Governor of California from 1967 to 1975. He served as President of the United States from 1981 to 1989.

Over the years he apparently stayed in touch with his college buddies, like Keist. During a presidential campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, he spotted "Lump" Watts, now a businessman in Rock Island, in the crowd and introduced him with ad lib comments about their football days at Eureka. He also mentioned Watts in his memoirs.

In 1981, Reagan nominated Elmer's son, Dean Fischer, to a State Department post as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. The younger Fischer was head of Time magazine's Washington Bureau at the time. Fred and Kathryn Mursener taught at Wethersfield where he also coached. Fischer became principal and then superintendent at Wethersfield before taking that post at Alpha. Keist taught and coached at Wethersfield and Manlius before coming to KHS. He retired in 1972, according to Malcolm.

It has been documented that seven future presidents — Lincoln, Roosevelt, Taft, Nixon, Ford, George H. W. Bush and Obama — and one sitting president, McKinley, have made stops in Kewanee, always during a campaign or to make a speech at a party fundraiser. Reagan is now one of two future presidents to visit Kewanee High School. Then-Sen. Barack Obama held a town hall in Good's Gym in 2005. Lincoln is the only future president to spend the night here.

So now, Reagan makes nine presidents who have been in Kewanee. While we can verify that Reagan was here in the fall of 1970, the exact date will have to be left to another investigation.