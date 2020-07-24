33 Annual White Squirrel Cruisers Car Show, August, 16, 2020, Olney, IL at the Olney City Park, Registration 9 am - Noon. Registration Fee $15. Best of Show Trophy and $500 Cash.

All classes have 1st, 2nd and 3rd trophys.

Classes: 1900-1948, 1949-1959, 1960-1964, 1965-1969, 1970-1974, 1975-1979, 1980-1989, 1990-1999, 2000-2009, 2010-Present. Motorcycles, Daily Driven Pre 1989, Daily Driven Post 1990, Street Machines 1949-2019, Street Rods 1901-1948, Antique Trucks 1901-1994, 2WD Trucks all years, 4WD Trucks/Jeeps all years, 2WD Trucks Modified, 4WD Trucks/Jeeps Modified, 4 Door class pre 1975, Import Class all years, Corvette class all years, Mustang class all years, Camaro class all years.

Special Awards: Choice GM, Choice Ford, Choice Mopar, Non Big 3, Mayors Choice, Sheriffs Choice, Club Participation, Choice Custom Vehicle, Choice Original Vehicle, Choice Custom Motorcycle, Choice Original Motorcycle, Choice Engine, Choice Interior, Choice Paint, Choice Truck, Choice Tri 5, Choice Corvette, Choice Mustang, Choice Camaro, Farthest Driven.

There will be food, music, 50/50, Car Corral $15, Dash Plaques to the 1st 100 entries.

Contact for more information: Justin Knight 618-928-1560, Ed Jones 618-843-8822, Jessica Knight 618-928-1531. www.whitesquirrelcruisers.com.

Cruise - IN

White Squirrel Cruisers, August 15, 2020 Cruise-In, 4:00 pm registration, leave time 5:45 pm.

Approximately a 20 mile cruise, registration $5 per vehicle. Registration inside the community building at the park. Dash Plaques to the 1st 40 entries.

Registration is at Olney, Illinois at the City Park located on Rt. 130