Have a chair you want to restore or a boat or three-wheeler seat that needs refurbished? Olney Central College is offering a beginning upholstery class that can get you started.

Instructor Mike Rennier said this project-oriented course is ideal for anyone who has a small item they want to recover.

"We’ll start with the very basics," said Rennier, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the field. "Students will learn how to tear apart, lay out and put an item back together."

Rennier said students will be able to work at their own pace, and he will offer advice and assistance as they complete their projects.

The class, HEC 1198 Topics/Issues in Home Economics (Beginning Upholstery), will meet from 6 to 8:50 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning, Aug. 20. An advanced upholstery course will be offered at the same time.

Tuition for this course is reduced for residents of the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges District, who are taking four semester hours or less in the IECC District. To register, call OCC Student Services at 618-395-7777.