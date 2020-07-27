General/ Home Ec Projects
Animal Science
Josh Ochs – State Fair Delegate
Hope Mills – State Fair Alternate
Child Development
Jazzmyn Johnson – State Fair Delegate
Colleen Steber – State Fair Alternate
Clothing & Textiles: Sewing
Cheyenne Anderson – State Fair Delegate
LeeAnn Anderson – State Fair Delegate
Meadow Anderson – State Fair Alternate
Communications
Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate
Crops
Seth Kocher – State Fair Delegate
Electricity
Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate
Brett Kocher- State Fair Delegate
Entomology- Beekeeping
Claire Ginder – State Fair Delegate
Food Nutrition
Claire Uhl – State Fair Delegate
Karlee Piercefield – State Fair Delegate
Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate
Victoria Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate
Meadow Anderson – State Fair Delegate
Lillie Branham – State Fair Delegate
Grayson Sterchi – State Fair Delegate
Rebekah Fleming- State Fair Alternate
Levi Hefferman – State Fair Alternate
Emma Hefferman – State Fair Alternate
Mallory Kocher – State Fair Alternate
Forestry
Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate
Natalie Zwilling – State Fair Alternate
Health
Carter Seaman – State Fair Delegate
Jennifer Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate
Victoria Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate
Kyleigh Cazel – State Fair Alternate
Shooting Sports
Jazzmyn Johnson – State Fair Delegate
Olivia Johnson – State Fair Delegate
Vegetable Gardening
Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate
Jennifer Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate
Mitchell Ochs – State Fair Delegate
Interior Design
LeeAnn Anderson – State Fair Delegate
Natural Resources/ Outdoor Adventure
Isaac Zwilling – State Fair Delegate
Fishing/ Wildlife
Josh Ochs – State Fair Delegate
Photography
Kaitlin Kocher – State Fair Delegate
Addison McLaughlin – State Fair Delegate
Rebekah Fleming – State Fair Alternate
Public Presentations
Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate
Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate
Small Engines
Colby Steber – State Fair Delegate
Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Alternate
Tractor
Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate
Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate
Grayson Sterchi – State Fair Alternate
Kylie Kocher - State Fair Alternate
Veterinary Science
Karlee Piercefield – State Fair Delegate
Visual Arts – Food Decorating
Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate
Addison McLaughlin – State Fair Alternate
Visual Arts – Chalk Carbon Pigment
Mikelle Conn – State Fair Delegate
Willow Conn – State Fair Delegate
Carmen Rodriguez – State Fair Alternate
Natalie Ochs – State Fair Alternate
Visual Arts – Clay
Molly Fehrenbacher – State Fair Delegate
Visual Arts – Computer Generated
Willow Conn – State Fair Delegate
Visual Arts – Fiber
Haylee Anderson – State Fair Delegate
Visual Arts – Paper
Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate
Ian Kocher – State Fair Alternate
Visual Arts – Wood
Owen Kocher – State Fair Delegate
Welding
Alec Kocher – State Fair Delegate
Lance Mitchell – State Fair Delegate
Colby Steber – State Fair Alternate
Woodworking
Carter Anderson – State Fair Delegate
Lance Mitchell – State Fair Delegate
Mitchell Ochs – State Fair Alternate
Ian Kocher – State Fair Alternate
Livestock
Beef
Grand Champion Market Steer – Abby Meadows
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer – Kennedy Anderson
Grand Champion Female – Emma Brown
Reserve Grand Champion Female – Chase Travis
Bucket Calf
Grand Champion Bucket Calf: Ian Kocher
Reserve Champion Bucket Calf: Grayson Sterchi
Goat
Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Gracelyn Hancock
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Rhett Hancock
Grand Champion Meat Goat: Kaleb Hemrich
Reserve Champion Meat Goat: Gracelyn Hancock
Grand Champion Novelty Goat: Kyra Speith
Reserve Champion Novelty Goat: Raley Inskeep
Grand Champion Wether: Gracelyn Hancock
Reserve Champion Wether: Rhett Hancock
Horse
Grand Champion Horse/Pony Halter: Cash Herdes
Reserve Champion Horse/Pony Halter: Chelsea Ochs
Grand Champion Jr Horsemanship at Halter: Hope Mills
Grand Champion Sr Horsemanship at Halter: Chelsea Ochs
Grand Champion Jr Walk/Trot: Hope Mills
Grand Champion Sr Walk/ Trot: Chelsea Ochs
Grand Champion Jr Trail: Hope Mills
Grand Champion Sr Trail: Chelsea Ochs
Grand Champion Costume: Hope Mills
Reserve Champion Costume: Garrick Mills
Grand Champion Jr Barrels: Hope Mills
Grand Champion Sr Barrels: Chelsea Ochs
Swine
Grand Champion Market Hog: Alania Diel
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Jakoby VanDyke
Grand Champion Gilt: Alaina Diel
Reserve Champion Gilt: Braxton Pittman
Grand Champion Barrow: Alex Diel
Reserve Champion Barrow: Alaina Diel
Sheep
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Abby Meadows
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Rhett Hancock
Grand Champion Ewe: Hayley Pitts
Reserve Champion Ewe: Kaleb Hemrich
Grand Champion Ram: Emmaleigh Ginder
Reserve Champion Ram: Rhett Hancock
Poultry
Grand Champion Chicken – Male: Brittany Miller
Reserve Champion Chicken – Male: Paige Steber
Grand Champion Chicken – Female: Paige Steber
Reserve Champion Chicken – Female: Levi Clodfelter
Grand Champion Fowl – Male: Brittany Miller
Reserve Champion Fowl – Male: Keaton Hancock
Grand Champion Fowl – Female: Meadow Anderson
Reserve Champion Fowl – Female: Cheyenne Anderson
Grand Champion Miscellaneous– Male: Brittany Miller
Reserve Champion Miscellaneous – Male: Dane Steber
Grand Champion Miscellaneous –Female: Brittany Miller
Reserve Champion Miscellaneous – Female: Dane Steber
Rabbits
Grand Champion Buck: Chelsea Ochs
Reserve Champion Buck: Claire Ginder
Grand Champion Doe: Chelsea Ochs
Reserve Champion Doe: Gracie Wright
Best of Show Fancy Breed: Claire Ginder
Reserve Best of Show Fancy Breed: Gracie Wright
Best of Show Commercial Breed: Chelsea Ochs
Reserve Best of Show Commercial Breed: Chelsea Ochs
Best of Show Mixed Breed: Knox Dorn
Reserve Best of Show Mixed Breed: Kathryn Diesser
Best of Show Overall: Chelsea Ochs
Reserve Best of Show Overall: Claire Ginder
Grand Champion Fur: Kathryn Diesser
All Participants
CheyenneAnderson
HayleeAnderson
KennedyAnderson
LeeAnnAnderson
MeadowAnderson
RobertAnderson
RubyBaker
BrooklynnBeard
JamesBenton
KatelynBookhout
LillieBranham
JacobBrinkley
CassidyBrown
EmmaBrown
NorahBrown
KyleighCazel
LeviClodfelter
SethClodfelter
MikelleConn
WillowConn
ElizabethCook
KaydnCooley
AlainaDiel
AlexDiel
BrooklynDiel
CollinDiel
KathrynDiesser
KnoxDorn
HollyDuncan
JeremiahDuncan
MollyFehrenbacher
OliverFehrenbacher
RebekahFleming
DylanFulk
ClaireGinder
EmmaleighGinder
RayneGoff
BaileyGraves
RobertGraves
GracelynHancock
KeatonHancock
RhettHancock
RylanHancock
EmmaHefferman
LeviHefferman
EthanHemrich
KalebHemrich
CashHerdes
AshleyHill
LacieHinterscher
RaleyInskeep
JazzmynJohnson
OliviaJohnson
CarlyKessler
AlecKocher
BrettKocher
IanKocher
JoselynKocher
KaitlinKocher
KylieKocher
MalloryKocher
OwenKocher
SethKocher
HudsonKuhn
KadynKuhn
KooperKuhn
FinnLathrop
HudsonLathrop
NoraMcClain
AshtinMcCormick
ZoieMcCormick
MarissaMcLaren
AddisonMclaughlin
EthanMclaughlin
BraydenMcVicker
AbbyMeadows
BrittanyMiller
GarrikMills
HopeMills
LanceMitchell
ParkerNewkirk
ChelseaOchs
JoshuaOchs
LeviOchs
MitchellOchs
NatalieOchs
TeeganOchs
JacobPampe
KarleePiercefield
BraxtonPittman
HayleyPitts
BaileyRennier
CollinRennier
ConnorRichardson
MalloryRichardson
OpalRidgely
TrumanRidgely
CarmenRodriguez
JenniferRudolphi
NoahRudolphi
PeterRudolphi
VictoriaRudolphi
CarterSeaman
RachelShilling
BrodySnyder
AthenaSpieth
KyraSpieth
ClaireSteber
ColbySteber
ColleenSteber
DaneSteber
OliviaSteber
PaigeSteber
GraysonSterchi
BrodyThomas
ChaseTravis
KennedyTravis
CovingtonTrout
TuffTroyer
ClaireUhl
JakobyVanDyke
JorriVanDyke
ClaraWeidner
HankWeidner
TravisWilke
GavinWilliams
GracieWright
IsaacZwilling
NatalieZwilling
NathanielZwilling
VictoriaZwilling