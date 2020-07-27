Monday

Jul 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM


General/ Home Ec Projects


Animal Science


Josh Ochs – State Fair Delegate


Hope Mills – State Fair Alternate


Child Development


Jazzmyn Johnson – State Fair Delegate


Colleen Steber – State Fair Alternate


Clothing & Textiles: Sewing


Cheyenne Anderson – State Fair Delegate


LeeAnn Anderson – State Fair Delegate


Meadow Anderson – State Fair Alternate


Communications


Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate


Crops


Seth Kocher – State Fair Delegate


Electricity


Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate


Brett Kocher- State Fair Delegate


Entomology- Beekeeping


Claire Ginder – State Fair Delegate


Food Nutrition


Claire Uhl – State Fair Delegate


Karlee Piercefield – State Fair Delegate


Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate


Victoria Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate


Meadow Anderson – State Fair Delegate


Lillie Branham – State Fair Delegate


Grayson Sterchi – State Fair Delegate


Rebekah Fleming- State Fair Alternate


Levi Hefferman – State Fair Alternate


Emma Hefferman – State Fair Alternate


Mallory Kocher – State Fair Alternate


Forestry


Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate


Natalie Zwilling – State Fair Alternate


Health


Carter Seaman – State Fair Delegate


Jennifer Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate


Victoria Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate


Kyleigh Cazel – State Fair Alternate


Shooting Sports


Jazzmyn Johnson – State Fair Delegate


Olivia Johnson – State Fair Delegate


Vegetable Gardening


Victoria Zwilling – State Fair Delegate


Jennifer Rudolphi – State Fair Delegate


Mitchell Ochs – State Fair Delegate


Interior Design


LeeAnn Anderson – State Fair Delegate


Natural Resources/ Outdoor Adventure


Isaac Zwilling – State Fair Delegate


Fishing/ Wildlife


Josh Ochs – State Fair Delegate


Photography


Kaitlin Kocher – State Fair Delegate


Addison McLaughlin – State Fair Delegate


Rebekah Fleming – State Fair Alternate


Public Presentations


Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate


Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate


Small Engines


Colby Steber – State Fair Delegate


Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Alternate


Tractor


Seth Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate


Levi Clodfelter – State Fair Delegate


Grayson Sterchi – State Fair Alternate


Kylie Kocher - State Fair Alternate


Veterinary Science


Karlee Piercefield – State Fair Delegate


Visual Arts – Food Decorating


Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate


Addison McLaughlin – State Fair Alternate


Visual Arts – Chalk Carbon Pigment


Mikelle Conn – State Fair Delegate


Willow Conn – State Fair Delegate


Carmen Rodriguez – State Fair Alternate


Natalie Ochs – State Fair Alternate


Visual Arts – Clay


Molly Fehrenbacher – State Fair Delegate


Visual Arts – Computer Generated


Willow Conn – State Fair Delegate


Visual Arts – Fiber


Haylee Anderson – State Fair Delegate


Visual Arts – Paper


Kennedy Travis – State Fair Delegate


Ian Kocher – State Fair Alternate


Visual Arts – Wood


Owen Kocher – State Fair Delegate


Welding


Alec Kocher – State Fair Delegate


Lance Mitchell – State Fair Delegate


Colby Steber – State Fair Alternate


Woodworking


Carter Anderson – State Fair Delegate


Lance Mitchell – State Fair Delegate


Mitchell Ochs – State Fair Alternate


Ian Kocher – State Fair Alternate


Livestock


Beef


Grand Champion Market Steer – Abby Meadows


Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer – Kennedy Anderson


Grand Champion Female – Emma Brown


Reserve Grand Champion Female – Chase Travis


Bucket Calf


Grand Champion Bucket Calf: Ian Kocher


Reserve Champion Bucket Calf: Grayson Sterchi


Goat


Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Gracelyn Hancock


Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Rhett Hancock


Grand Champion Meat Goat: Kaleb Hemrich


Reserve Champion Meat Goat: Gracelyn Hancock


Grand Champion Novelty Goat: Kyra Speith


Reserve Champion Novelty Goat: Raley Inskeep


Grand Champion Wether: Gracelyn Hancock


Reserve Champion Wether: Rhett Hancock


Horse


Grand Champion Horse/Pony Halter: Cash Herdes


Reserve Champion Horse/Pony Halter: Chelsea Ochs


Grand Champion Jr Horsemanship at Halter: Hope Mills


Grand Champion Sr Horsemanship at Halter: Chelsea Ochs


Grand Champion Jr Walk/Trot: Hope Mills


Grand Champion Sr Walk/ Trot: Chelsea Ochs


Grand Champion Jr Trail: Hope Mills


Grand Champion Sr Trail: Chelsea Ochs


Grand Champion Costume: Hope Mills


Reserve Champion Costume: Garrick Mills


Grand Champion Jr Barrels: Hope Mills


Grand Champion Sr Barrels: Chelsea Ochs


Swine


Grand Champion Market Hog: Alania Diel


Reserve Champion Market Hog: Jakoby VanDyke


Grand Champion Gilt: Alaina Diel


Reserve Champion Gilt: Braxton Pittman


Grand Champion Barrow: Alex Diel


Reserve Champion Barrow: Alaina Diel


Sheep


Grand Champion Market Lamb: Abby Meadows


Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Rhett Hancock


Grand Champion Ewe: Hayley Pitts


Reserve Champion Ewe: Kaleb Hemrich


Grand Champion Ram: Emmaleigh Ginder


Reserve Champion Ram: Rhett Hancock


Poultry


Grand Champion Chicken – Male: Brittany Miller


Reserve Champion Chicken – Male: Paige Steber


Grand Champion Chicken – Female: Paige Steber


Reserve Champion Chicken – Female: Levi Clodfelter


Grand Champion Fowl – Male: Brittany Miller


Reserve Champion Fowl – Male: Keaton Hancock


Grand Champion Fowl – Female: Meadow Anderson


Reserve Champion Fowl – Female: Cheyenne Anderson


Grand Champion Miscellaneous– Male: Brittany Miller


Reserve Champion Miscellaneous – Male: Dane Steber


Grand Champion Miscellaneous –Female: Brittany Miller


Reserve Champion Miscellaneous – Female: Dane Steber


Rabbits


Grand Champion Buck: Chelsea Ochs


Reserve Champion Buck: Claire Ginder


Grand Champion Doe: Chelsea Ochs


Reserve Champion Doe: Gracie Wright


Best of Show Fancy Breed: Claire Ginder


Reserve Best of Show Fancy Breed: Gracie Wright


Best of Show Commercial Breed: Chelsea Ochs


Reserve Best of Show Commercial Breed: Chelsea Ochs


Best of Show Mixed Breed: Knox Dorn


Reserve Best of Show Mixed Breed: Kathryn Diesser


Best of Show Overall: Chelsea Ochs


Reserve Best of Show Overall: Claire Ginder


Grand Champion Fur: Kathryn Diesser


All Participants


CheyenneAnderson


HayleeAnderson


KennedyAnderson


LeeAnnAnderson


MeadowAnderson


RobertAnderson


RubyBaker


BrooklynnBeard


JamesBenton


KatelynBookhout


LillieBranham


JacobBrinkley


CassidyBrown


EmmaBrown


NorahBrown


KyleighCazel


LeviClodfelter


SethClodfelter


MikelleConn


WillowConn


ElizabethCook


KaydnCooley


AlainaDiel


AlexDiel


BrooklynDiel


CollinDiel


KathrynDiesser


KnoxDorn


HollyDuncan


JeremiahDuncan


MollyFehrenbacher


OliverFehrenbacher


RebekahFleming


DylanFulk


ClaireGinder


EmmaleighGinder


RayneGoff


BaileyGraves


RobertGraves


GracelynHancock


KeatonHancock


RhettHancock


RylanHancock


EmmaHefferman


LeviHefferman


EthanHemrich


KalebHemrich


CashHerdes


AshleyHill


LacieHinterscher


RaleyInskeep


JazzmynJohnson


OliviaJohnson


CarlyKessler


AlecKocher


BrettKocher


IanKocher


JoselynKocher


KaitlinKocher


KylieKocher


MalloryKocher


OwenKocher


SethKocher


HudsonKuhn


KadynKuhn


KooperKuhn


FinnLathrop


HudsonLathrop


NoraMcClain


AshtinMcCormick


ZoieMcCormick


MarissaMcLaren


AddisonMclaughlin


EthanMclaughlin


BraydenMcVicker


AbbyMeadows


BrittanyMiller


GarrikMills


HopeMills


LanceMitchell


ParkerNewkirk


ChelseaOchs


JoshuaOchs


LeviOchs


MitchellOchs


NatalieOchs


TeeganOchs


JacobPampe


KarleePiercefield


BraxtonPittman


HayleyPitts


BaileyRennier


CollinRennier


ConnorRichardson


MalloryRichardson


OpalRidgely


TrumanRidgely


CarmenRodriguez


JenniferRudolphi


NoahRudolphi


PeterRudolphi


VictoriaRudolphi


CarterSeaman


RachelShilling


BrodySnyder


AthenaSpieth


KyraSpieth


ClaireSteber


ColbySteber


ColleenSteber


DaneSteber


OliviaSteber


PaigeSteber


GraysonSterchi


BrodyThomas


ChaseTravis


KennedyTravis


CovingtonTrout


TuffTroyer


ClaireUhl


JakobyVanDyke


JorriVanDyke


ClaraWeidner


HankWeidner


TravisWilke


GavinWilliams


GracieWright


IsaacZwilling


NatalieZwilling


NathanielZwilling


VictoriaZwilling