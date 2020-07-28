CUBA-The 27th annual Spoon River College Foundation Annual Golf Outing will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at Wee-Ma-Tuk Hills Country Club in rural Cuba. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.

Teams will tee-off at noon.

While the annual fundraising event was initially delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Foundation is pleased that this most important event will be returning this fall.

"Every dollar raised by the SRC Foundation is a dollar that can literally change a local student’s life and give young people in our area a chance to succeed," said SRC Foundation Director Colin Davis. "It may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but the annual golf outing is always a fun, successful event for us due to tremendous community support and the drive and energy of our committee."

The Foundation’s Golf Outing Committee is currently seeking individual and business sponsors, as well as golf teams to join in the festivities. Sponsorship levels start at $100 and go up to $1,000. Depending on the level of support, sponsors may receive free entry for one or more golfers, publicity in event materials and in local media, and onsite promotion of their business or organization at the event.

"We understand that the pandemic has impacted many of the small businesses that sponsor our event each year," Davis said. "However, we know that our sponsors appreciate the benefits of supporting our outing, believe in what we do, and, most importantly, want to help our students. We certainly appreciate whatever our businesses and organizations can do in these trying times."

Cost is $75 per golfer or $300 for a team of four. The fee includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, carts, an SRC-themed gift, and the chance to compete to be the outing’s Top Team. Fun activities occur at many of the holes adding more opportunities to win great prizes and earn bragging rights for individuals or teams.

"There will be many new safety protocols in place for the outing," said Davis. "The welfare of our golfers and volunteers is a very high priority for us. But everyone can look forward to having just as much fun as they’ve had in years past."

Team entry forms and sponsorship commitment forms are available by calling the SRC Foundation at (309) 649-6260 or by emailing colin.davis@src.edu. Sponsors and players can also sign up on the Foundation’s website at http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/golf.aspx.

The golf outing has raised more than $300,000 for the SRC Foundation since 2000. Past proceeds have supported the mission of the Foundation - scholarships for students, student activities, faculty innovation grants, and college facilities.

"The SRC Foundation golf outing is always a great event," said Davis. "It gives our donors a chance to have fun, to network, and to promote their businesses while helping local students achieve their educational goals. Despite the challenges, we intend to make this year’s event another great day for our generous friends of the college."