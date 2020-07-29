WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the flu vaccine will be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions. Their stores, including their pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters. Below are key measures Hy-Vee has implemented to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:•All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

•Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of our patients and team members.

•Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Flu Vaccines

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week*:

•Monday: 7 to 11 a.m.

•Thursday: 3 to 7 p.m.

•Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours. Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the flu vaccine to individuals outside of the age-specific guidelines listed below with a prescription. In Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, the state laws are as follows:

•Illinois: Ages 10 years and older

•Iowa: Ages 6 years and older

•Kansas: Ages 6 years and older

•Minnesota: Ages 6 years and older

•Missouri: Ages 7 years and older

•Nebraska: Ages 6 months and older

•South Dakota: Ages 6 months and older

•Wisconsin: Ages 6 years and older

Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee pharmacy can earn a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh Express or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location. See Hy-vee.com for details. Restrictions apply.

In addition, Hy-Vee Healthy You mobiles can be reserved for flu vaccine clinics as a convenient health and wellness benefit for a company’s employees. Clinics are typically held September through November, and can be scheduled by emailing vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com.

*See store for details. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability.

Contact-Free Prescription Pickup/Delivery

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues Hy-Vee also offers the following convenient, contact-free prescription pickup and delivery methods: pharmacy drive-thru, curbside pickup, home delivery or ship to home. For additional information on these options, please contact your local Hy-Vee pharmacy.