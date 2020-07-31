"Take me home to a place where I belong," those lyrics from the late John Denver are the sentiment of many in their hearts of what they feel for our country and in their own present lives. As a young girl, living all across this nation, the landmarks that would stand out of coming back to the place that represented consistency and tranquility always, that was my Grandma's house. Even at a young age, I could be fast asleep and know if I awoke to see the farm implement dealership, the distinct sound of gravel would transcend, which meant we would be near her farmhouse home of love soon.

Those who live in metropolitan life, don’t have the privilege of seeing the wildlife or rustic scenes, that is often the view on their journey’s through their daily lives. The deer that can make life interesting, or take in the fragrance of fresh mown hay. Country roads, that wind through the hills and hollers, and by a "stones throw," might have kinfolk that are all related, is another fashioned trademark. The lull that comes with the soothing trails is a therapy in itself, as we don’t have rush hour or stop signs to distract us from our thoughts, just the music or conversations that give us that quality of life that we don’t give much of a thought. It has been said that God made old country roads for driving and dreaming, a lot can be said for that.

Sunday afternoon drives, that are just meant to see how folk are, to measure the crops and at times pray for the faucets from heaven to turn on or turn off more. The simplistic must be alluring, for city folk look for ways to escape from the grind, and go camping or off grid, to find serenity instead. Where many country families have the luxury of this each day, roosters awake them and the chaos is at bay. Bon fires are not an occasion, but a staple in their lives, just as much as starlight skies that you can see for a million years. The serenade of locusts that lull you to sleep and the cascade of fireflies that dance on the countryside fields as you lay on the soft blanket outside.

The writers drew their inspiration on a winding road home, for the John Denver l971 hit song, and no matter where we all live, that is something all can relate to. Even if you don’t know the fine art of dodging potholes on the off and beaten paths of the interstate, the exit sign we are all still looking for is that place where we all belong, our haven.

"Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." John Muir

Thoughts from the Countryside Bench