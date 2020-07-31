CANTON—Spoon River College congratulates the following students who were named to the President’s List in recognition of their academic achievement in completing 12 credit hours or more of college-level classes and earning a grade point average of 3.6 – 4.0 during the Spring 2020 semester:
Astoria: Amanda M. Cox, Ashley A. Griffin, Cailin E. Kimbro, Brittany Poppenhager, Areal K. Smith
Augusta: Katie R. Nelson
Banner: Katy L. Anderson
Bath: Jacob D. Blakeley, Gabrielle K. Carlock, Trace J. Fletcher
Brimfield: Lindsey Stenger
Browning: Sarah Briney, Emme A. Howell
Bryant: Baylee K. Mayberry, Connor L. Wise
Burkburnett, Texas: Garrett M. Mooney
Bushnell: Roy D. Bradford, Jamie S. Edwards, Riley S. Powell, Cameron Raymond
Cambridge: Cole G. Franks
Canton: Victoria A. Albanito, Katie R. Allen, Justin Barnes, Ryan T. Bates, Lauren R. Beaird, Dominique D. Bowton, Garrett W. Brant, Delanie Breese, Bailey J. Bruketta, Joshua J. Burkiett, Teisha D. Buskirk, Jessica Clore, Bradyn A. Cunnyngham, Piper J. Denny, Jacob W. Essex, Cassidy R. Fawcett, Blake R. Fengel, Jamie E. Goldring, Courtney R. Goodwin, Ashley J. Harper, Lindsey N. Harrison, Angel Jenkins, Mason J. Keets, Ashley R. Kenser, Connor J. Kington, Molly L. Linder, Cassidy A. Locke, Brandon R. McGraw, Ethan A. McKeever, Meredith K. Milleson I, Damian L. Minder, Hallie Moffitt, Christopher M. Myers I, Curtis M. Norton, Sophia C. Oaks, Anna N. Reinmann, Kennedy J. Rose, Sydney E. Scalf, Clayton A. Schroeder, Taylor A. Sims, Andrew C. Smith, Hannah G. Snook, Zachary C. Sosa, Samantha R. Strode, Brooke A. Utsinger, Hunter J. Varnes, Sarah E. Vogel-Patterson, Evan M. Wheeler, Sam R. White, Justin S. Williams, Samuel S. Wirebarugh, Sierra R. Workman
Cantrall: Gracie L. Henrikson
Cecilia, Kentucky: Elijah W. Thomas
Channahon: Kyle M. Stanford
Chapin: William D. Berghaus II, Gabe T. Dawson
Chillicothe: Brady D. King
Colchester: Kayla D. Lacy
Cuba: Savannah J. Brooks, Grace I. Buhlig, Hannah N. Burdess, Madison M. Draughan, Makayla A. Gilpin, Shawn Howarter, Caitlin M. Patterson, Addyson N. Williams,
Dolton: Alana Y. Coleman
East Peoria: Jarrot J. Stealy I
Ellisville: Aja M. Lawson
Elmwood: Jennifer Slayton
Fairview: Harley R. Pemble, Luke A. Stuckey, Felicia M. Tinder
Farmington: Threal J. Anderson, Aidan M. Crusen, Taylor S. Thompson
Forest City: Kayleigh A. Morgan
Frisco, Texas: Danielle E. Anderson
Galesburg: Edward J. Cox
Glasford: Meredith D. Buchen
Good Hope: Molly K. Torrance
Havana: Harrison J. Allen-Witt, Samuel H. Bleem, Teresa L. Cox, Reggan R. Hall, Joy E. McDaniel, Desiray L. Meyer, Kristina A. Payton, Abigail L. Sennett, Gage K. Shawgo,
Houston, Texas: Alyssa M. Vasquez
Huntsville: Sarah Lamm
Industry: Jason B. Eskridge, Jaylen L. Lyttaker
Ipava: Audry E. Branson, Angel L. Dailey, Ciara J. Derry
Joliet: Dean C. Procarione
Kewanee: Payton M. Rose
Lewistown: Kadee M. Bainter, Cassidy N. Barr, Kyle A. Gravitt, Stephanie L. Hadsall, Luke C. Lange, Ethan D. Mikulich, Grace C. Miller, Samantha L. Smith, Kaitlyn M. VanPelt, Megan L. Ward
London Mills: Olivia J. Semande
Macomb: Sara E. Ausmus, MaKaela R. Bennett, Leah M. Bozard, MaKayla M. Cassiday, Cheyanne L. Clark, Katie L. Cramer, Brianna I. Crenshaw, Gabrielle I. Douglas, Kaitlyn R. Ellis, Jordan R. Graham, Imani Horton, Lawson E. John, Deanne M. Johnson, Shelby L. Jones, Cora J. Keilsmeier, Alexandra A. Leezer, Marelyn Martinez-Nateras, Christina L. McElhiney, Travaughn L. Miller, Victoria R. Morrell, Alexandrea R. Neve, John M. Nixa, Andrew G. Pollock, Breanna L. Rhoads, Andrew J. Rittenhouse, Jordan W. Rouse, Paige K. Sargeant, Devon A. Simpson, Casey L. Sutton, Terrance M. Williamson
Marietta: Renda S. Milleson
Mason City: Kayla J. Anderson
Midland, Texas: Huy X. Nguyen
Monee: Rolanda Y. Nix
Neponset: Cole M. Bennett
Peoria: Caden S. Davis
Rushville: Madeline L. Boyd, Lillian A. Fisher, Macaela G. Goodrich, Fletcher Higgins, Alexis Hoshor, Luke M. Lashbrook
Smithfield: Peter Howerter, Imagen C. Savanna
St. David: Alize N. Hoffman, Atoya M. Jones, Caleb M. Keithley, Ashlyn J. Towery
Table Grove: Shannon N. Long
Vermont: Kianna B. Gilson, Evan P. Miller
Verona, FO (Italy): Giulia Cianfriglia
Virginia: Collin N. Boehl
Washington: Zachary A. Wheat
Yates City: Kaitlynn M. Vallas