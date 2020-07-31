Warren Rex Tucker, formerly of Olney, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Katy, Texas. Rex was born October 8, 1932 in Richland County, the son of Warren C. Tucker and Mabel (Miller) Robinson. He married Carolyn M. Hudson on Oct. 18, 1952. They were married over 61 years and raised two sons, David and Doug. After his wife passed away in March 2014, Rex moved to Texas to be closer to his sons.

Rex enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching his grandchildren’s activities. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during 1953-l954. He was an ironworker for over 40 years. He was part owner of Tell Construction Co., and his work included installing satellite tracking stations in Africa and Australia. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 439, St. Paul Methodist Church in Olney, American Legion, VFW, Olney Elks, and Claremont Community Club.

He is survived by his sons, David (Barbara) Tucker of Katy, TX, and Douglas (Patti) Tucker of Bryan, TX, nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Kathleen) Tucker of Cottleville, MO; Messina Tucker (Jeff Hawkins) of Floyds Knobs, IN; Melissa (Jason) O’Rear of San Francisco, CA; Kyle (Rachel) Tucker of Mission Hills, KS; Jana Tucker of Austin, TX; Andrew Tucker of Houston, TX; Falon Tucker of Bryan, TX; Trinity and Garrett Tucker of Conroe, TX; and five great-grandchildren, Jayden and Katelyn Tucker, Jude and Jack O’Rear and Grace Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, his parents and one grandchild, Angel.

There will be a Visitation held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Individuals with underlying health issues are encouraged to come early, to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Interment will follow at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Rites performed at the graveside.