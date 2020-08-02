FARMINGTON - Martha Elizabeth "Betty" (Sornson) Nichols, 88, Farmington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Oylphant, Arkansas, to Charles and Irma (Davis) Sornson. They preceded her in death.

She married the love of her life, Gordon "Dale" Nichols, July 31, 1947, in Bassett, Arkansas. He preceded her in death in Jan. 2016.

Surviving are their children, Vernon Nichols, Kay Faralli, Rodney (Cathy) Nichols, Jimmy Nichols and Carol (Terry) Dicks, all of Farmington; sister, JoAnn Tippy; sister-in-law, Daisy Sornson; grandchildren, Angie Faralli, Gina Faralli, Trent (Kim) Dicks, Beth Nichols, David (Coral) Nichols, Brett (Courtney) Dicks, Scott Dicks, and Chett (Calli) Dicks; great-grandchildren, Shelbey, Trista, Kylie, Tryce, Anna, Riley and Kerrigan; and her beloved cat, Tom.

Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Grant Sornson and Alden Sornson.

Betty retired young from the Hanna City Boys School to enjoy life with Dale. They went to country music shows and travelled on group trips to Branson, Nashville, and, most memorable, Hawaii. Sassy, opinionated, and quick-witted, she loved to laugh, talk, and debate with friends and family at her kitchen table. Betty was a good friend and neighbor, always willing to help out. She was devoted to her family, a born nurturer. She loved to read, made a mean chocolate pie, and never lost her Southern accent.

