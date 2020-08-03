Pamela K. Wagner, 72, of Macomb passed away at 6:17 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 20, 1947 in Macomb to Donald Lavern and Helen Imogene "Jean" Wegehoft Sweeney. She married V. Clete Wagner on July 31, 1971 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Jeffrey (Sue) Wagner of Wichita Falls, Texas; four daughters, Heidi (Jason) Shaw of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Amy (Jon) Thompson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Molly (Colin) Petrie of Winchester, California and Kimberly (Luke) Thompson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Ariel and Abigail Wagner; Susanna, Seth, Jacob and Micah Nelson; Julia and Jack Thompson, Dakota Thompson; and a grandson on the way, Parker Petrie; brother, Mark (Lisa) Sweeney of Bushnell, Illinois; sister, Johanna (Jack) Jones of Columbia, Missouri; niece, Holly (Scott) Dana of Broomfield, Colorado; nephew, Joel (Lindsay) Swanson of Columbia, Missouri; great-niece, Olivia Dana and great-nephew, James Dana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Helen "Jean" Sweeney.

Pamela was a graduate of Western Lab School and Bob Jones University. She was an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church of Galesburg. She enjoyed shopping, flowers, spending time with her kids and grandkids and traveling.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Pastor David Shoaf officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Good Hope, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Fellheimer at McDonough District Hospital.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.