LEWISTOWN—Deborah L. "Debbi" Breckenridge, 67 ,rural Lewistown passed away at 1:14 a.m. Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born June 18, 1953 in Rushville the daughter of Robert and Betty (Sexton) Rose. She married William Breckenridge Nov. 22, 1980 in Springfield.

He survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Betty Rose, Taylorville, five children, Jean Breckenridge, Galesburg, Thomas (Jeff) Ziri-Nicholas, St. Petersburg, Florida; Jaime (Lindsey) Breckenridge, St. Peters, Missouri; Jennifer Ziri-Stremmel, Canton and Jessica (Martin) Cobb, Farwell, MI; two brothers, Danny Rose, Taylorville and Richard Rose, Nokomis, one sister, Diane Scarpaci, Taylorville and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Deborah was a librarian and retired from the Lewistown School District. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewistown. She was a lifetime Girl Scout leader and volunteered for the Fulton County Humane Society and the Lewistown Food Pantry. Deborah enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, auctions, working on crafts and watching Disney movies.

Cremation will be accorded. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Salem-Wilcoxen cemetery at rural Bryant.

Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or the Lewistown Food Pantry. To view Deborah’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit henrylange.com.