Do you feel misunderstood on a regular basis?

Feeling misunderstood is an emotional theme for many people. In other words, the lives of many people are characterized by consistent and recurring feelings of being misunderstood.

If this is a feeling you know well, then this week’s installment of FBN may be the beginning of a new chapter in your life.

There are many reasons for feeling misunderstood. One reason is that humans tend to use social masks instead of choosing transparent communication - especially when it comes to their emotions.

Social masks are used because we are fearful of expressing our deepest, most honest emotions and feelings in any given situation. Instead of showing or speaking what we are feeling, we tend to mask our emotions.

Example: Your spouse or close friend calls to cancel plans with you. As a result, you are struck with a deep sense of feeling irrelevant or undervalued. However, you have become an expert at masking these painful underlying emotions, so instead you use a social mask in this situation:

More passive people will respond to the friend or spouse by saying something like, "It is OK. I have other things I need to do anyway," or "Do not worry about it. I am fine with it."

More aggressive people will respond to the friend or spouse by saying something like, "I see what is most important to you," or "A good friend/husband/wife would stick to her word."

Both are very different responses. The passive response seems much more polite. But both the passive and aggressive responses are masking your deeper emotions of feeling undervalued and/or irrelevant.

By using social masks, we are not able to be honest with ourselves about how we feel, and we are unable to witness our emotions so that we can become liberated from their pain and stress.

(For tips on witnessing emotions, please refer to the previous two installments of FBN)

Also, by choosing social masks, we are incapable of having an honest and intimate connection with the people in our lives.

We use social masks to prevent others from knowing our true emotions and our deepest fears and pains. When we do this, we rob our loved ones of the opportunity to understand us on a deep level.

The result: feeling perpetually misunderstood.

For the majority of people who use social masks in their lives, they live each day feeling misunderstood and disconnected from their true selves and from the people in their lives.

This misunderstanding leads to feelings of apathy, depression, and irritability within ourselves. It also creates resentment, anger, and even hatred among friends and family members.

The resentment, anger, and hatred are the results of craving deeper connections and understanding with others, but being too afraid to allow ourselves to be transparent and honest enough to cultivate that understanding.

And life goes on, children grow into adults hiding behind social masks in nearly all of their interactions.

Emotions become trapped and obscured deep within our psyche, and this causes the cells of our bodies to vibrate at unhealthy rates, creating myriad physical imbalances, illnesses, and dis-ease.

The most effective doctors and therapists of both ancient and modern worlds know the link between emotional wellness and physical wellness.

But you can offer yourself a great deal of wellness, health, and peace by reducing your use of social masks, and by instead choosing transparency and honesty about how you are feeling.

It is OK to feel undervalued or irrelevant sometimes. Every single human on the planet feels this way – whether or not they are aware of it. It is surprisingly liberating to acknowledge and communicate these feelings.

In fact, communicating these feelings invites other people to also be transparent and honest. This high level communication opens the door to a mutual respect, understanding, and intimacy which you may have never before experienced.

Be brave. Acknowledge and communicate your deepest truths.

If nothing else, it will liberate you from having to hide the emotions.

Honest communication will also help you see which people in your life really appreciate you for who you are - beneath the role you play in their lives.

For a deeper exercise on witnessing and releasing your emotions, refer to the previous two installments of this column.

We will expand on this topic next week.