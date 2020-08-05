Carmi City Council meeting recap

CARMI — The Carmi City Council gathered on August 4th at 5:30 p.m. for their monthly meeting. After roll call and approval of prior minutes, the first item on the agenda was a revision to Ordinance 1562. This is an ordinance prohibiting the sale to, purchase by, and possession of tobacco, tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, alternative nicotine products, cannabis and cannabis products for persons under the age of 21, and providing penalties for violations thereof in the City of Carmi. The purpose of the revision was to match the updated state statutes which originally not had language related to possession, thus making some situations unclear in ticketing violations.

In other business the Council approved a payment request from Samron of $230, 716.96 for the Industrial Drive Product. The Council also discussed whether City employees could be used to paint a room in the library, which was currently taking bids on the project. Mayor Jeff Pollard said that this could probably done and would make the proper inquiries.

The Council discussed a grant that had been approved ($45,640.50) for playground equipment at the old theater lot. The money will need to be spent by October and the Mayor is working with local businesses to raise $51,447.56 more for the total cost of project.

Lastly, even though the Corn Day Parade has been cancelled for 2020 it is expected that many will still come to town to celebrate. With concern for state law and social distancing, a letter was issued under Mayor’s signature stating.

We have decided to:

1. Allow the normal closing of Alley’s for more room, with the same regulations and guidelines in place as the past years.

2. We will not extend the hours this year so last call will be 11:30 and out by midnight.