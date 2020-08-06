OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office was notified today of three Richland County women who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The individuals’ age groups include 20s, 40s and 60s. All three are isolated at home and doing well. Orders of isolation have been issued per CDC guidelines. Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about these individuals due to privacy issues.

We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Public health officials have started investigations of these cases. Through the investigations, public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure defined as within six feet for longer than 15 minutes. Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risks to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow CDC, IDPH and RCHO websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.