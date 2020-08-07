This is Part One of a 20-Part Series

David Patient was a man who cannot be forgotten, for he was actually larger than life.

He said what he meant, he did what he said, and after a "death sentence" in 1983, Patient spent the next thirty-four years improving the lives of thousands of people worldwide. Amid the current global health crisis, Patient’s legacy is as relevant today as it was decades ago.

I will never forget the first words I heard him speak. Standing before a group of approximately 50 United States Peace Corps volunteers in Mpumalanga, South Africa, Patient said, "AIDS has been my greatest teacher."

Chills ran through my body as I intuited that the man speaking would become one of the greatest teachers of my life.

The year was 2013, and I had just left my career in Chicago’s private health care sector, where I had worked as a patient care specialist, health program developer, client relations manager, and marketing representative. I had also been working as a congressional liaison for the Cancer Action Network. In this role, I regularly met lawmakers at state and national levels to advocate for new health care policies.

After four years of working within these systems, I had repeatedly witnessed how self-importance, power, and profit constantly took precedence over doing what was best for health care consumers and citizens of the United States. Disillusioned as I was, I could not accept this reality as the only reality. Surely, there had to be unknown leaders and alternative paths which prioritized humanity over hubris.

To discover such leaders and paths, I eliminated the pursuit of wealth from my own list of priorities. If I could just follow my heart, perhaps I would find a path worth trusting. One year into that decision, I was a Peace Corps volunteer sitting in a crowded conference room listening to David Patient’s story.

Patient was diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disease on his twenty-second birthday, March 13, 1983. At that time, the medical industry had not yet developed effective drug therapies for what would later come to be known as HIV/AIDS. Medical experts knew very little about the viral infection, and people were dying by the thousands – shortly after their initial diagnoses. Patient was told that he had maybe weeks or months to live – but most certainly not another full year.

Death caused by HIV/AIDS is agonizing. The immune system is under attack as the cells which usually fight to keep the human body healthy are rendered useless, and the body loses its ability to overcome everyday allergens and invaders such as common germs. Biological systems fail. Weakness, pain, fragility, and depression characterize existence for the sick, who are forced to face the reality of rapid death - before they even have time to process it psychologically.

Over the years, some judgmental members of mankind have held some atrocious sentiments about people with HIV/AIDS, claiming that the disease affects those who deserve it. If you are one of those highly opinionated people, then let this sink in:

During my time in the Peace Corps, I watched an eight-year-old boy slowly die from HIV/AIDS. The disease was not his fault.

I have numerous friends from the United States who lost their mothers, fathers, and other family members who had contracted HIV/AIDS while working in research labs and hospitals during the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. The disease was not their fault.

Innocent people get sick and die every day. It is no human’s job to judge whether or not that death was deserved.

As David Patient often said, "Someone had to bear witness about a time when there was a disease called HIV; why could it not be me? Natural disasters, holocausts, genocides, there are always a handful of folks who survive; I was determined to be one of those people. That was the beginning of my own self-empowerment."

When Patient was given his diagnosis, it was delivered as a "death sentence." He was told that he most certainly would die sooner than later from the disease. This was tough news for a young man to process, and Patient was terrified of dying an unbearable death.

Initially, he thought that he might take his own life rather than wait to suffer. After his diagnosis, Patient climbed to the top of a mountain with an intention to jump to his death, but something happened as he neared the summit.

He explained, "By the time I reached the top, I had begun to have a conversation with Mr. Virus. I explained to Mr. Virus that he needed me to survive. That was an A-ha moment."

This marked the beginning of a thirty-four year journey of unfathomable life experiences for Patient, and of evolution for thousands of people who would benefit from the trail he was about to blaze in disease containment and prevention.

But still, the most advanced medical technology and the most esteemed medical experts had no answers for Patient upon his diagnosis in 1983. Choosing to stay alive and dedicate his life to a health revolution would require David Patient to summon other resources.

In a final note to his loved ones written in 2017, Patient wrote, "I am an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life all due to circumstances that crossed my path. I live in hope and always trusted my instincts as often they were my only guide."

Stay tuned for Part Two of this 20-Part series to learn how Patient’s instincts led him to groundbreaking health researchers and alternative paths for immune strength and disease containment and prevention.

Patient’s life work is an example which can enrich humanity’s quality of life in all parts of the world. It is shared as a mirror to the magnitude of our own self-empowerment and community impact during the current global crisis.