Effingham County now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeastern Illinois.

As of Aug. 5, Effingham County had 140 confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease. Only Jefferson County with 218 has more cases among counties in Southeastern Illinois.

Effingham County is adding more cases at a higher rate than most counties in Southern Illinois, a region where many new cases are being reported this summer. Over the past 10 days, this county has averaged seven new cases per day, doubling the total number of persons infected. Several weeks ago, the county had only eight cases for duration of the pandemic. Fortunately, only one COVID-19 death has been reported for Effingham County.

Effingham County Health Department received notice of 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 5. These included two teenage boys, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, all having had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. In addition, two teenagers, a man in his 20s and female in her 30s, a male in his 50s and a woman in her 70s are all infected and have no known contact with a person infected with the virus. All the latest patients are doing well in isolation.

Why is Effingham County suffering this outbreak? Effingham County Health Department officials blame it on many businesses and individuals not following COVID safety guidance. The spread of the virus here is associated with events and locations, indoors or outdoors, where crowds are congregating and not wearing face coverings or social distancing of six feet from others.

The Health Department wants residents to understand COVID can be spread up to 48 hours before a person shows symptoms of the disease. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19. Avoid such events or gatherings, if possible, even if they are outside. Practice proper hygiene by washing hands regularly and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. Wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing.

The public is urged to watch for the following symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

If you experience COVID symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow information from websites for the Centers Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health and social media accounts for the Effingham County Health Department. These can provide trustful information on COVID-19 safety.