MACOMB — Mark Curran, candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois, brought his campaign to McDonough County during his quest to defeat incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin.

Curran, who emerged victorious from a field of four other Republican challengers in the primary, doesn’t consider himself to be a traditional Republican. He differentiates himself from prominent Illinois Republicans – like former Gov. Bruce Rauner – by adopting a socially-conservative and economically-populist agenda.

"I’m not your typical Republican," Curran told The Voice at the Spoon River College Outreach Center. "I am what the Republican Party is becoming."

While his stances on the Second Amendment and border security are in line with the party, Curran is one of few Republicans who talks about wealth inequality. He said that one percent of America has more wealth than the bottom 90 percent, echoing a message one might hear from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Instead of the middle class and small businesses being burdened with high tax rates, Curran wants to see those like hedge fund managers take more of the brunt. He said that the current business climate in Illinois includes too much regulation, taxation, and litigation.

"I’m somebody who sees small businesses as the backbone and I really want to protect small businesses," he said. "I want some guy to be able to open up a campus bar without feeling like he can’t jump through all the hoops."

Additionally, Curran believes in ‘just’ wars that pass a moral litmus test, reducing the debt without cutting social security, Medicare, or Medicaid, and putting an emphasis on fair trade and making products in America. Inexpensive college tuition and the state’s inability to keep students at Illinois universities are also concerns for Curran.

"I definitely believe in shoring up the Illinois educational system. I would fight for money for the Illinois University system…absolutely…100 percent," he said.

As the longest-serving Sheriff in Lake County history, Curran hopes to make the case to voters that his law enforcement experience will be valuable in a moment of civil unrest and uptick in violence in Chicago.

"We’re living in lawless times. Somebody throws a Molotov cocktail and destroys the life savings of a small business and nobody wants to bring them to justice," Curran said. "If nothing else, people are going to go to the polls and think, ‘there’s no sheriffs in Washington, D.C. I think we need one.’"

With Durbin, Curran sees a career politician who goes into hiding whenever voters need him the most. Curran, who advocates for term limits, said that Durbin has lost touch with the issues throughout his time in office.

"He really sees his voting audience as the other Senators; he doesn’t recognize that it’s Illinois," Curran said. "The really wealthy guys have his ear and the middle class gets killed. I’m the middle class candidate. I understand how hard it is to pay a mortgage. I understand how hard it is to worry about providing for your family and your children."

Curran said that Republican voters are ‘fired up’ throughout Illinois and that he believes the level of commitment he’s putting into the race will pay off in November.

"I have a huge chance to win. I believe it in my heart of hearts," he said. "There’s a unique storm that’s brewing and the stars are aligning."

In addition to Durbin, Entrepreneur and Independent Willie Wilson will also appear on the ballot. Curran said that while mail-in voting is not an ideal scenario, he encourages his voters to embrace what he thinks will be a reality given the safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.