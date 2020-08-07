According to NBC news a man in Pennsylvania opened fire last week on a Bethlehem cigar store employee after refusing to wear a mask inside the store.

The next day, police said he shot at officers with an AK-47 during a traffic stop near his home.

The man, according to NBC news, has been identified by police as Adam Zaborowski, 35, of Slatington. He entered Cigars International in Bethlehem Township, approximately 70 miles north of Philadelphia around 11:23 last Friday morning. He was not wearing a face covering as the store requires and the governor has mandated, according to Bethlehem police.

Employees advised the man that customers must wear masks to protect against the spread of Coronavirus.

Police said the staff told Zaborowski if he was not comfortable wearing a face covering, they would serve him curbside.

Apparently that option did not sit well with him as he became irate, grabbed two cigars and left the store without paying.

Police accused Zaborowski of pulling out a semiautomatic handgun and firing once in the air and twice at an employee who confronted him outside. A patron was sitting outside the store in the direction he fired, police said.

No one was injured. Zaborowski fled. Police said he was identified by investigators and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police also charged him, due to prior offenses, with person prohibited to possess a firearm.

Saturday just after 9:30 a.m. a Slatington police officer and two Pennsylvania state troopers stopped this dude while he was driving. After he was stopped, he jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at police with an AK-47, striking a Slatington police car according to State Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Both the Slatington Borough officer and troopers returned fire and struck Zaborowski.

Zaborowski was flown to a hospital. The Slatington police officer suffered a minor injury, but no troopers were hurt.

Zaborowski’s attorney, John Waldron, said his client is in a hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to his leg and arse.

He faces 22 charges related to the Slatington incident, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

His attorney noted his client had lost his job because of COVID-19 and had recently lost custody of his child.

All of that is a sad tale, but lots of people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and they are keeping it together.

There’s been a few times throughout my life where I could have gone totally bat crap, but I held it together—barely at times—but I did.

There’s millions of people barely hanging on, but they don’t choose to steal cigars, of all things, and shoot stuff up.

I saw this on Facebook.

I am friends with a woman who went to the same school I did. She’s currently a poli sci professor in Georgia.

While we may agree on a few issues, there’s no way I would want her teaching my kid.

She won’t partake in a back-and-forth debate with reasoning and facts.

My Gramps and I had many a tense conversation at their kitchen table, but at the end of the day it was just a good, solid debate.

I did get called a communist a few times, but if you knew my Gramps, it was said with love….I think.

When people ask me what my political affiliations are, I like to mess with them and say, "I’m a conservative-liberal," or if I’m feeling particularly randy I’ll say, "Oh, my party is the party of None-Ya as in None-Ya dang business."

I really don’t pay attention to party lines. I research each candidate, look who they’ve taken campaign contributions from, look at their voting record if they are incumbents then make up my mind.

I don’t particularly care for labels.

Three things my Gramps taught us grands--three things we should never talk about in mixed company—religion, money and politics.

The previously mentioned FB friend shared the above mentioned article and commented, "The shooter went to the hospital to recover from bullet wounds in his legs and buttocks. So they (law enforcement) do know how to deliver shots to non-fatal parts of the body. Even while being fired upon with a weapon of war. Ok, just curious."

I’m so sick of people posting BS like this.

I was close to commenting, but refrained because trying to explain how it actually is would be like trying to talk to a brick wall.

In her mind, all cops are bad.

What this learned professor, who believes she knows everything and there’s no room for debate, doesn’t understand is how things go down in a moment like this.

I’ve heard the argument over and over, "Why don’t they just shoot them in the leg?"

Well, because shooting someone in the leg who is shooting at you doesn’t neutralize the threat and that is what they are taught.

No good cop wants to shoot and kill someone when they begin their shift, but the hard truth is there’s bad people out there.

Consider, for a moment, you have a young cop on duty, a night shift, when nothing good ever happens, makes a routine traffic stop (although, in this day and age there is NOTHING routine regarding anythings cops do), the guys on probation, shouldn’t really even be out of jail, pulls out a gun and shoots the young cop who has a wife and young son at home counting on him to come back to them safe.

So, you tell me what he’s supposed to do?

Take the bullet this POS fired at and hit him with, lay down and wait for the endgame OR fight back as he was trained to do?

What would you do?

I would do anything and everything in my power to get out of that situation alive.

The shooter was Black, and I only mention that because the people who were ‘outraged’ made every effort to make it a racial issue when in fact, it was not.. He had a lengthy rap sheet, should not have even been out of jail, but he CHOSE to shoot at this young cop and his fellow officers.

The young officer protected his brothers in blue all the while having been SHOT.

Fortunately, the young officer lived and made it back to his family safe, but forever changed.

The perpetrator died.

He didn’t start his shift that fateful night thinking, "Oh, yeah, I can’t wait to pop a cap in someone."

Regardless of what people think, that’s not how it is.

Do I think the perpetrator deserved to die?

If you shoot an officer, you get-what-you get, in my book.

What was the young officer supposed to do?

Maybe he should have sat there and tried to negotiate in a calm and soothing manner despite the shooter not obeying commands.

Right.

I’m pretty sure at that point a, "Hey, buddy, can we just kumbaya this out?", wasn’t an option.

Forget that.

I’d rather see a cop get home safe at the end of their shift anytime over a dude that NEVER should have been on the streets in the first place.

Anyone who thinks cops are horrible, degenerate, psychopaths, need to educate themselves.

If you truly believe this, don’t you dare ever call them in your time of need. Oh, they’ll show up if you do because that’s what they do, but if you’ve made your stance on law enforcement clear don’t turn to them in a time of need.

Figure it out yourself.

Don’t judge someone else’s career of choice until you have walked in their shoes.

It’s easy to talk crap about a profession you don’t understand, but perhaps you should stick with what you know and if you do want to educate yourself talk to your local police department. Perhaps you could ask them if you can go on a ride along to see things from their perspective.

They’re not trying to hide anything.

Until you’ve taken the necessary steps to learn more about law enforcement, do everyone a favor and don’t bash them.