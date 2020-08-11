Albion, Illinois was the site of "Bike Nite," which drew a good attendance from an array of local bike enthusiasts earlier this month. The event was held at Spare Time Bowlings lot and the sponsors were enthusiastic with the overall success of the nite and shared they have hopes to make it an annual benefit event. This year's project to receive proceeds was Compassion Pregnancy Center. Winners of this year’s event categories were: Chief and Sheriffs Choice - Chris Gordon, Best of Show - Rodney Abrahamson, Best Metric - Lawrence Gordon, Best Truck - Donald Fairfield, Sport Bike - Jeremy Miller. Bikes could be heard quite well, as they were blasting off, as they had burn out challenges as well. The coordinator, Jenny Eccles, shared they had prizes for the kids in attendance and prize drawings as well. Food and drinks were on site and all were to have an enjoyable time from all ages alike, all the while helping out a charity cause.