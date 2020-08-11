Bridgeport, Illinois will be featuring Smalltown Musicfest 2020 at Lanterman Park, this Saturday August 15th, 2020.

Charlie Ash coordinator spoke with great enthusiasm of the local band line up and top notch food vendors that have been secured to springboard this event into the hopes of being an annual event. Adam and Jeremy Hankins, are also on board in coordinating this event and the trio wanted to bring the community together, local talent and help a local benevolent group as well. Hankins parents have been very involved for many years in the work with veterans, so Rolling Thunder was a natural choice for this year's events charity to be highlighted. The event is free, but those attending are asked to bring items for Rolling Thunder, that they will disperse to VA Clinics and facilities, suggestions are hygiene items, packaged socks and t-shirts, with the toiletry items either being regular or travel size.

Local bands are performing pro bono and it appears to be a stacked line up, with Sanctum, Hired Guns and the Hitman, The Tuesdays, Blindside, Rokk, Too Far Gone and Tim Ash performing. Food Vendors to be on site are Mad Pig BBQ, Grillin and Chillin, Thainamite Truck featuring Thai food and Hoagie Rollers. There is to be selected giveaways throughout the day, and Alvis Music is graciously sponsoring the stage, lighting and sound.

Charlie Ash shared the park has lots of vast space to allow for even a very large crowd to have adequate social distancing. They had planned to feature bouncy houses, and a car show, but with Covid concerns decided to postpone that till next year's venue, with plans to extend it to a Friday and Saturday event mode. This year's musicfest is to kick off at 11:00 AM and the last band is to begin at approximately 7:00 PM that evening Ash reported. For further updates or details check out their event page at Smalltown Musicfest 2020.