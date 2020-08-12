KEWANEE - Almina J. (Lussenhop) Hughes, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020 at her home near Silver Lake, KS. She fought a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born on June 30, 1931, just outside of Morton, MN, to Albert C. Lussenhop and Edna M. Payne. In 1936, the great depression forced them to move to Kewanee, IL to be near family, where she and her five sisters lived and grew up. She attended the Kewanee Public Schools until the end of her sophomore year, when she dropped out in May of 1947. In 1949, after giving her heart and life to Jesus, she knew she had to return to high school and get her diploma in order to effectively serve her Lord and Savior. She graduated from Wyoming High School in Wyoming, IL in May of 1951. She spent three years at Olive Branch Mission in Chicago, IL. She then returned to Kewanee for two years and worked at the Walworth Factory.

She entered God's Bible School College in Cincinnati, OH and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in 1960. During her time at GBS, she met Erskine Hughes, and they married on June 16, 1957 in Kewanee, IL. After they both graduated from GBS with their Bachelor's Degrees in 1960, they moved to Kirksville, MO to work at the Kirksville Bible School (grades 6 to 12). After five years in Kirksville they moved to Overland Park, KS where Almina worked as a librarian at Kansas City College and Bible School. After obtaining her Library Science Degree in 1973 they moved to Preston, KS where Almina taught and was the librarian at Fairfield High School, Langdon, KS. She was there until her retirement in 1993. In 1997 she and Erskine moved to Silver Lake, KS to be near their family.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Debra) Hughes of Silver Lake, KS; her grandchildren, Laura Beth (Alfredo) and David Alan (McKenna); two great granddaughters, Jazmin and Liliana; her sister, Donna Motley of Junction City, KS and many nieces, nephews and Christian friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Erskine Hughes (2008); her parents; four sisters, Illene Bender, Rose Jacobson, Darlene Hampton and Mary St. John.

