Schools in Jasper opened a school year that will be remembered for generations to come.

Reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic is a public health challenge across the country this month. Educators claim it will be a year like no other with all the safety precautions needed to stop the spread of the virus that has killed more than 160,000 Americans so far this year.

Students in face masks lined up outside Jasper County Community Unit 1 buildings and St. Thomas Catholic School for health screenings. With no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms, including a high fever, the students walked in for the first day of student attendance on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The students were met by masked teachers, administrators, teacher aides and other school employees.

There was a wide variety of colorful masks on the students faces, as well as their parents or grandparents outside Newton Elementary. Spiderman seemed popular and multi-colored patterns were also abundant.

Some students seemed excited about getting back to school after COVID-19 closed Illinois schools and colleges in March. Others seemed miffed by the wait to enter their school, but they did have time to catch up on the latest gossip among friends.

There were humorous moments outside Newton Elementary before the start of classes. A pint-sized blonde in pigtails was having trouble keeping her mask on her face. Her mother was told to tie off bands to produce a tighter fit.

One young student did not hesitate to pull back long bangs from the forehead for a temperature check. The student’s shirt sported the words "ADVENTURE." For many teachers and parents, the first days of school this fall will be adventurous to say the least.

At St. Thomas, a boy in Kindergarten also had a shirt with an appropriate message for that morning: "Ready to Roll." St. Thomas is going with a full-day schedule from the start of the fall semester. It has also changed its school Mass schedule to Wednesdays. But there was no student Mass on the first day because there were enough changes to cope with that morning.

Though the in-person attendance schedule is reduced for Newton students for now to allow time for remote learning, some of the daily routine is in place from past years but with some changes in a bow to COVID-19 safety. Several Newton Elementary fourth graders were digging into breakfast in Diane Howard’s classroom. They had not lost their appetites, either.

Howard told her class that morning that in 28 years of teaching she has not experienced the start of a year like this one. Teachers across the country are saying the same thing as they welcome back students to their classrooms.

Maybe 30 years from now, her students will remember the day they came to school and made history.