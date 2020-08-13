At the end of April, Kewanee resident Cindy Verway, just as many local sewers had done, began to make cloth mask face coverings to protect people from the novel coronavirus. But in May, a delivery from her friend would change her design and open a window on the world of mask-making.

Verway is a long-time resident. She has lived in Illinois for 19 years after moving south from British Columbia, Canada. It was her long-time Canadian friend, also a seamstress, who encouraged Verway to begin making and selling masks.

At first, she was hesitant.

"I kind of balked at the idea," she said. "I’m not a mass producer. I didn’t think I would like to mass produce. Turns out I did."

It was that same friend from Canada who sent her a gift of a surger, a sewing machine that cuts and finishes edges. The sewing machine would become important in crafting her new design.

Verway said it all started when she was contacted by a special education teacher from Chana, Ill. The teacher was wondering if Verway could design a mask with a window that would allow her students to see more of her face.

"She was concerned that her students wouldn’t be able to see her facial expressions because (special needs students) rely on visual cues," said Verway.

So Verway set about researching the product.

"I went back and forth with little prototypes," she said. "I kind of played around with the measurements."

Verway tried different fabric widths, different gauges of vinyl (which is used to make the see-through window) and various vinyl-to-cloth ratios before finally settling on the final pattern and material.

"I wanted to use something durable. I researched about how to keep (the window) from fogging up," Verway said. "My friend, who’s a teacher, has been kind of a guinea pig."

Breathability, especially when using a product like vinyl, is also important, she said. Moreover, she wanted to make the masks washable and reusable – a feat she accomplished, although she admits she wouldn’t put them in a hot dryer.

After selling her first masks to the Chana teacher, her see-through mask business picked up. Like her original endeavor into mask making, word got out.

"It snowballed from there," she said.

She has already sold masks to the Chana School District, area teachers, Henry/Stark County Special Education and Bureau Valley School District, and there are no signs of slowing down. Since the masks work well for people with hearing difficulties, Verway’s sister, who suffers from hearing loss, has received masks for her family as well.

Verway estimates she’s sold over 500 of her masks. While other mask makers were having trouble sourcing their supplies, especially the hard-to-find elastic, Verway figured out a new way to make straps by forming activewear fabric into strips. Rather than relying on the ears to hold the mask, her design goes around the back of the neck, making it a much more comfortable design, she said.

And because Verway has been a long-time sewer, she was already sitting on a stash of fabric. When she returns to work this month for the Bureau Valley School District, she plans to wear her own masks.

"Some of them are pretty funky fabrics. I like to be a little creative and give people choices," she said.

Adult-sized window-masks sell for $10 and child’s sized masks are $7. Verway said she receives most of her orders through Facebook Messenger.

With school reopening, Verway believes many teachers and students might be interested in her see-through mask, and realizes her business could pick up even more. She said she believes she’s up to the challenge.

"I will give a go," she said.