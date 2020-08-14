Most volunteer organizations are having a tough time surviving. Car clubs, historical groups, service organizations, church fellowship organizations and military veterans’ groups are all losing membership and struggling to survive.

They all have worthwhile purposes but are losing membership to competing leisure activities and aging populations.

The Neponset American Legion Post 875 was no different, but has flourished despite those challenges.

Five years ago, the once-active Post was down to six members and about to lose its charter. Retired Colonel Gary Miller (USMC), a 1969 Neponset High School graduate, surveyed the situation, appointed key people and decided Neponset’s existing veterans could revive the struggling Legion.

Together, they resuscitated their legacy Legion.

Appointed as the Legion Commander in 2017, Miller oriented his 40-year plus year military and corporate experience and education towards "Mission first- People always." New members came aboard who collectively contributed to the community.

Did it work?

Since then, Neponset American Legion Post #875 has received state recognition for its 2019-2020 membership drive. The post attained 125% of its membership goal. The certificate reads, "Your efforts demonstrate that a strong membership is the basics for a strong American Legion - an organization dedicated to serving veterans, their families and especially their community.

Neponset Post #875 ranks among the best in the state, though eight active members are from out of state. USMC LtCol (retired) Jon Wittmeyer (NHS 1982) lives in Pennsylvania but gladly joined, when asked. His family members still reside in Neponset.

Organizations prosper when goals are set, clearly stated, and executed as a team. All American Legion and VFW Posts are known as a place for camaraderie, where veterans meet, trade stories and plan community contributions.

Col. Miller saw his Legion as a viable patriotic community organization, in addition to providing fellowship and bonding for the local veterans.

Neponset is a close-knit community of 500 people, who are spearheading multiple community projects.

Tom Weeks, USMC Veteran, past Commander, and Neponset resident, leads the local cemetery and 189 fallen Veterans’ "Avenue of Flags" effort that are posted three times per year. Each flag is honorably marked with a veteran’s name.

Jon Pickering (NHS 1965) USAF Veteran, past Commander, and Neponset resident, had a vision years ago for a large granite Armed Forces Memorial called, "Our Pride of Neponset," replete with five service and U.S. flags with 200 engraved, fallen Vet decorative bricks.

Through community and Legion fund raising and donations, the Post plans for a dedication on Veterans Day 2020.

Every Veteran’s Day, grade school principal and Neponset resident Dena Hodges-Bates hosts an a program with speakers, ceremonies, student participation and a hot breakfast for local veterans all magnifying Neponset’s patriotism. Her expressed purpose is to teach our youth respect for our country and value of our freedoms and liberties.

The Legion also has combined ideas of fundraising and community service by hosting public meal events, 50/50 drawings and gun raffles.

As the Legion Post Adjutant, Rodney Bennett (NHS 1990; USA) is pivotal.

He is the secretary, treasurer, membership chairman and liaison with the State and National organizations. His organizational skills, creative ideas, and perseverance have driven the Legion Post to over 26 members. He was the keynote speaker for the 2020 Memorial Day ceremony and credited his father and grandfather for their influence in his life. Modern technology allows him to work from his home in Mackinaw, Ill., where he is currently planning a Legion fall fishing tournament on Neponset’s Ponderosa Wilderness.

Bennett has also organized a Neponset Sons of Legionnaire (SAL) Squadron. These are men who have a military legacy from their fathers or grandfathers, though they never served in uniform. The SAL members will support all Legion activities.

The Post chaplain, who is also a Methodist lay speaker, contributes in all events and presents new flags to local churches.

Neponset Mayor and SAL member Dave Mueller (NHS 1977) provides the Legion with immense support in communicating, recruiting, and sponsoring community events. Each new member receives a personal thank-you letter from Col. Miller.

This may sound small, but it meant a great deal to a new member and former USMC Lance Corporal in Jacksonville, Fla., because people and team count.

A successful organization must have a crisp vision of its future, be proactive and begin planning with the end-state in mind. Identify people, leverage their specific talents and allow them to act. The Commander’s guidance is "to be creative in activities and projects, and to leverage talents and technology that align with our mission and vision". Consider 2020 and discard negative thinking, v/v ‘We’ve never done that before.’

Neponset American legion Post #875 will continue to contribute to the community, her veterans and our youth for many years to come. We remain steadfast to serve.

Retired Lt. Col. Dick Wells is AmLegion Post #875 chaplain.