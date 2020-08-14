Facebook on Friday called out Apple for the fees it imposes through its App Store, just a day after Fortnite maker Epic Games filed a suit against the iPhone maker for the same practice.

Facebook announced paid live events for businesses on Friday, a feature that will allow businesses to host virtual events through the social media app, directly charging participants. It said in a news release it asked Apple to reduce the 30 percent fee it takes from purchases made through apps downloaded from its App Store.

Apple refused, Facebook said.

"We approached Apple about this policy and asked them to reduce this fee for businesses struggling during covid-19," Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook App, said on a call with reporters Friday. "And unfortunately they dismissed our request."

Apple has faced growing backlash about its payment practices in recent months, including from Epic, Spotify and lawmakers in Congress.