SPRINGFIELD—The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is contacting producers for the September Hogs and Pigs Survey. Each quarter this survey provides comprehensive information on market hog and breeding stock inventories as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in the US. "The June Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report showed total hogs in Illinois at 5.5 million, it has not been higher since 1994," said Mark Schleusener, State Statistician of the NASS Illinois Office. "The U.S. inventory was the highest since December, 1943, at 79.6 million." The data gathered in the September survey will allow NASS to accurately measure and report conditions and trends in the U.S. pork industry over the last three months. The information is used by all sectors of the industry, including producers themselves, to help make sound and timely business decisions. NASS will mail the questionnaires to selected hog producers in August. Farmers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail. Alternatively, NASS representatives will contact those who have not responded to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law. NASS will publish the survey results in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report Sept. 24, available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014.

