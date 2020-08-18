CANTON-Since Sunday evening the Canton Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County ESDA worked together in an attempt to find Jennifer Wages.

They worked once again to find the missing woman who was last scene walking barefoot through a field on the north end of Canton.

Tuesday, the group of First Responders asked for the help of the public.

And, the public answered that call without hesitation.

Meeting at the high school for the 1 p.m.start time they were reminded if they did find anything they weren’t to take any photos for social media nor should they handle anything that could be construed as evidence.

Folks donated several cases of bottled water and other necessities the volunteers may have needed after trekking through hot fields and timber.

