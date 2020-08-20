The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing an educational course to Kewanee next month. The eight-week course is designed for family members and significant others living with an individual with mental health conditions.

"This is the first time we’ve come to Kewanee," said Angela Gallagher, executive director of NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley. "This is a big deal. I just feel there is a huge need."

The Family-to-Family course will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on eight Thursday evenings beginning Sept. 10 at OSF HealthCare St. Luke Medical Center. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communication skills and self-care for caregivers.

The program is taught by trained family members who have lived through similar experiences and is designed to aid in recovery.

"Recovery starts at home. Having strong support at home is critical," said Gallagher.

The course is being funded by grants from two county boards – the Henry County Mental Health Alliance and the Henry County Mental Health 708 board.

Gail Ripka, secretary for both boards, said the course is designed more for people dealing with a family member rather than the general public and that people from Kewanee who have taken the course have found it to be very beneficial.

"There is a strong need for mental health services in our area," Ripka said.

Ripka noted the number of places offering mental health services in Kewanee has increased over the last several years. The local hospital, the health department and several agencies and satellite agencies provide local mental health services.

But the need, she said, continues to grow.

"I have seen it’s much improved because the community has come together to provide solutions," she said.

The community involvement that Ripka speaks about includes the two local boards of which she is a member. Both the Mental Health 708 County Board and the HCMHA boards have worked closely with NAMI to educate and bring awareness of the subject.

Ripka said the purpose of the HCMHA is to advocate for awareness. No tax dollars are utilized by the board. Instead, the it raises money with an annual mental health walk and receives donations from area organizations such as the Rotary Club.

The Henry County 708 board is appointed, said Ripka. It does use tax dollars and allocates those funds to area agencies that provide health services to residents with mental illness, substance abuse and developmental delays.

Ripka also noted that the recent pandemic and isolation felt during the shutdown has impacted people’s mental health.

"I think that is an issue," said Ripka "From what I am hearing at the local, state and national level, it’s had a detrimental impact on mental health, and people with anxiety and depression. It’s exacerbated people with bipolar and schizophrenia."

According to NAMI, one in five people experience a mental health disorder in any given year. Recent reports show the number of people experiencing depression during the pandemic is on the rise. Suicides are up in larger Illinois counties. Cook County reported a 13 percent rise in suicides since that beginning of the pandemic.

As for the local course offering, Ripka urged people dealing with a family member with mental health conditions to sign up for it.

"It helps families with loved ones deal with mental illness. It’s a challenging situation and families need as much help as the people with mental illness," said Ripka.

Residents interested in the September course or anyone with questions can obtain further information by visiting www.namigmv.org or by phoning 563-386-7477, EXT. 266.