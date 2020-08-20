KEWANEE – Richard L. "Rick" Werderman, 59, of Kewanee, died at 5:14 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.

A public visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Private services for his family will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Izaak Walton League. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

He was born February 10, 1961 in Kewanee, the son of Gene V. and Darlene J. (Talbot) Werderman. He married Darlene A. Heath in Cambridge. Survivors include his wife, his children; Autumn (Daniel) Pickering, Richard (Sheila) Werderman Jr., Jessica (Joseph) Davis, Joseph Werderman (Amber Rodgers), Branda Werderman (Ben Wright), Dean Shaw (Angela White), Daryl Shaw Jr. and Duane Shaw, three brothers; Gene (Diana) Werderman, Philip (Kathy) Werderman and John (Angela) Werderman, four sisters; Dianna (Rodney) Loibl, Claudia (Bill) Croegaert, Kathy (Michael) VerKruyse and Carol (Michael) Perva, and twenty-nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill Werderman and his grandson, Landyn Werderman.

Rick graduated from Kewanee High School in 1979. He had worked at the Kewanee Corporation and at Great Dane in Kewanee. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed fishing and collecting guns and knives and he especially enjoyed joking around with his jokester personality, always making people laugh and smile and spending time with his family. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.