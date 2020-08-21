The epidemic of child maltreatment in the Kewanee area has only been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local police say increased at-home time and widespread unemployment has stressed households generally and is having a specific impact on families who were already experiencing mistreatment and abuse.

""We have had a ton of domestic violence arrests in the past six months because people are home," said Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley. "It’s uncharted territory and it brings a lot of anxiety and feelings that they have trouble dealing with, and it results in tempers boiling over."

He said spousal violence cuts both ways, with husbands and wives both sharing the roles of victim and abuser, "and the kids are seeing it happen and it puts the kids at risk."

When additional pressures are added — like the pandemic — the situation can easily escalate and the children can become the victims of violence.

"Anytime you have what I would consider to be financial issues in the household or relationship, it can be a factor in having an abuse situation occur with the children," he said.

Always an issue

While special pressures are now in play, child abuse in Kewanee was prevalent before COVID-19, with over 30 children in Kewanee either being placed in foster care or placed with a relative in 2019.

Other factors, such as the ongoing abuse of opioids and methamphetamine, have driven up the number of cases of abuse and neglect.

"The abuse for the kids is very sad," Ainley said. "More often than not it may not be sexual abuse or physical abuse but it will be a neglect situation. You know they don’t have enough food in the house, the parent leaves the kids at home while they go to their drug dealer to go get their hit for the day. We have a lot of calls where kids are left unattended.

Officers have encountered children in the yard wearing only a diaper and the parents nowhere to be found.

"We are looking for mom trying to figure out who they belong to," he said.

Ainley said that officers try to be understanding for families, but that sometimes a situation is so dire that officers are obligated to report.

"Sometimes you go to the house and it’s out of the officer’s hands," he said. "We had one where the kid was picking up dog excrement on the floor and eating it. That’s getting called in."

With those cases, the police chief said officers contact DCFS, who likely will place the children with another household as they further investigate the circumstances.

"The child doesn’t know," he said. "They are just looking up to mom and dad wanting to be picked up, hugged, fed and have a safe place to grow up."

Long-lasting effects

The National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System says children are twice as likely to experience neglect than they are physical or sexual abuse. However, neglectful behavior does not have a clear-cut definition, making it difficult to prove that child maltreatment is occurring.

And pandemic has only exacerbated these disturbing statistics as children who have been kept at home for months are missing the lifelines they normally find outside of the home.

According to a Washington Post story this week, child abuse reports began to plummet across the country when the pandemic started, a fact experts say isn’t a sign abuse has ceased, but because it isn’t being reported to authorities.

The story cites a new survey of children’s advocacy centers across the country, which provide support for families and children as abuse cases move through the justice system, who have reported serving 40,000 fewer children nationwide between January and June – from 192,367 children in 2019 down to 152,016 this year, a 21 percent drop – according to the National Children’s Alliance, an accrediting body for a network of 900 children’s advocacy centers.

"We have absolutely no reason to believe the actual incidence rate has declined," Teresa Huizar, executive director of the National Children’s Alliance, was quoted as saying in the Post story. "What we really believe is that there are 40,000 fewer kids that haven’t been saved from abuse.