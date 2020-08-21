The Henry/Stark County Health Departments say the steep increase of local COVID-19 cases can still be mitigated, but only if residents commit to reversing the rising curve.

RaeAnn Tucker, director of health promotions, said that while Kewanee hasn’t always had the most cases in the county, that now appears to be changing. On Thursday morning, Kewanee’s confirmed cases stood at 89 on the Illinois Dept. of Public Health website. On Aug. 10, the number of confirmed cases was reported at 42. That’s an increase of 47 cases over an 11-day period.

For the most part, the increase in cases has been countywide, Tucker said, with the cases coming from all cities, multiple zip codes and no particular hot spot.

But with the sudden explosion of Kewanee cases, area businesses have been affected, and several businesses have temporarily closed due to confirmed infections or potential contact with the virus by employees or staff members, as reported in a Star Courier story Monday.

Tucker said businesses following the guidelines of mandating masks, social distancing, proper handwashing, and requiring sick employees to stay home, are the businesses most likely to stay open during Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan.

"These guidelines help you stay open," she said. "Now because they’re being flouted, numbers are going up and businesses are closing."

Tucker said if a business has been affected by COVID-19, the best policy would be transparency, not only with the public and patrons, but also with the health department contact tracers. To a certain extent, Tucker said there are always going to be rumors, but honesty is still the best approach for keeping everyone as safe as possible.

"If you’re not going to be straightforward with people, (the public) will come to their own conclusions," she said.

Tucker stressed the necessity of businesses following the CDC guidelines to help blunt the spread of the virus.

"If people were following the guidelines, these instances (closings) wouldn’t be occurring."

Tucker advises patrons and customers who go into businesses where they don’t feel safe to find a manager and express their concerns directly to them.

"You have every right to do so," she said. "You also have every right not to give them your dollars if they don’t take your concerns seriously."

Recently, the state of Illinois has implemented numerous mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the virus. Those strategies include mandatory face coverings for anyone entering a business. The mask mandate also allows businesses to give customers a warning to comply with the policy before asking them to leave if they refuse to do so.

Additionally, the strategies include limiting gatherings of more than 50 people or gatherings of 50 percent or more of a building’s maximum occupancy.

The state now offers a tool for residents to report mitigation strategy violations. Residents can call the Pandemic Compliance Hotline for Henry & Stark Counties at (309) 883-5057. Emails can also be sent to COVID@EMA-HC.com.

Tucker said, like much of the state, the numbers in the county are on the rise. She said that of the 323 confirmed cases reported in Henry County, a day-to-day tally that started in March, about one-third had been added in the last two weeks.

"Every county is at risk (of reverting to a more restrictive reopening phase) if they aren’t doing everything they can to stem the tide," she said.

Tucker noted that residents’ behavior over the summer months have threatened fall events, like kids going back to school.

"We are paying the price for not playing by the rules over the summer," she said. "And now our fall activities are in jeopardy."

Bureau County is one nearby county that has been added to the state’s warning level list. In all, 14 counties have made the most recent list. A county enters a warning when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Among the metrics that determine whether a county is placed on the warning level is the number of cases per 100,000 people; number of deaths; ICU availability; weekly emergency visits and hospital admissions; tests performed; clusters; and weekly test positivity.

Counties at warning level could affect the regions in which they are located, Tucker said. Gov Pritzer has divided the state into multiple regions. When a region falls into the warning level by meeting the resurgence criteria, mitigation measures are implemented. Tucker said those measures could include again shutting down public-centered businesses such as bars and restaurants.