Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s 3-D Mobile Mammography Program was recently inspected by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Division of Nuclear Safety Program on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA). The inspection found that Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Mammography Program is in full compliance with all aspects of radiation producing equipment and operating procedures in regards to providing high quality and safe mammograms.

When choosing a facility that has gone through this rigorous review process you can rest assured that you are receiving the highest quality mammogram available. Fairfield Memorial Hospital has met and exceeded the review process.

Fairfield Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Bunting, Ph.D., said, "The team of Registered Mammography Technologists and Medical Staff at FMH are dedicated to providing quality breast imaging to meet the needs of our patients. The results of this survey further validate their dedication and efforts to improving the lives of those we serve."

Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s 3-D Mobile Mammography Program is offered three days a week in Fairfield. Each month, FMH brings its mobile mammography services to Carmi and Fairfield on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month respectively. Special Mammography events are held throughout the year in the towns of Cisne, Grayville, and Albion as part of FMH’s commitment to improving access to services to those in need.