GALESBURG—Knox College has announced the new Fifth Year for Free Guarantee, which will allow students who are enrolled at Knox for the 2020-21 academic year to return to campus for up to an additional year of study tuition-free.

"Even in these unprecedented times, it remains our goal to preserve what is special about a Knox education: living and learning together, and the close collaboration between faculty and students," said President Teresa Amott. "While we’ve demonstrated that our courses can maintain the same high quality when delivered virtually as they do when delivered face to face, there are some aspects of the Knox experience that simply won’t be the same this year. The Fifth Year for Free guarantee provides students the opportunity to have the complete Knox experience they originally imagined for themselves."

The Fifth Year for Free Guarantee will be available to any Knox student who:

•Is enrolled as a full-time, degree-seeking student for all three terms of the 2020-21 academic year.

•Completes four years of study at Knox (or, for transfer students, the last two years at Knox after completing two years at another college) with at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average, and enrolls in the fall, winter, and/or spring term during the academic year immediately following their fourth year.

•Enrolls in courses during the fifth year that are taught on the Knox campus and which are required to complete their degree requirements.

Students must work with their academic advisors to determine appropriate course selection and to ensure that they will have additional courses that must be completed during the fifth year to fulfill degree requirements. Student-athletes should consult with the athletics department regarding eligibility requirements.

The Fifth Year for Free Guarantee will provide a full-tuition scholarship for up to three terms of study during the fifth year, minus any federal, state, or institutional grants or scholarships for which the student ordinarily qualifies. Students must submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for federal or state grants. Other costs, including student fees, room, and board are the responsibility of the student. Federal student and parent loans may be available, subject to aggregate loan limits. To confirm eligibility, contact the Student Financial Services Office.

For more information about Knox’s Fifth Year for Free Guarantee, contact Paul Steenis, vice president for enrollment and dean of admission, at psteenis@knox.edu.