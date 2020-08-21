Dear friends of Nova Singers,

I am their head cheerleader...and honored to be President of the Nova Singers Board! As a retired singer and choral director myself, I'm a pretty tough audience. But I love Nova Singers. They truly are an excellent choral ensemble. We are incredibly fortunate to have them, not to mention Laura, in our community. In these unsettling times, we want you to know what we are doing to keep the singers singing and you listening as much and as soon as possible to their wonderful music.

First and foremost is our concern for the safety of the singers. But leave it to Laura to devise a safe way to do some rehearsal. She found a spacious gazebo at Lincoln Park in Galesburg. Tape measure in hand, she shinnied up poles and crawled under tables until she measured the necessary distance for safe singing. She even found masks made especially for singers. I bet it comes as no surprise to you that Laura's enthusiasm and dedication are unmatched when it comes to keeping her singers engaged!

Allow us to let you in on a few of the plans for upcoming performances. You will not want to miss Peace, Love, Joy! a virtual event of individual performances by the singers and, if we are lucky, one or two ensemble pieces from their summer rehearsals, put together especially for you and shown live on Facebook on Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Of course, we are looking ahead to spring of 2021 and a return of the exciting professional bluegrass group, Monroe Crossing, to join the singers in A Bluegrass Mass. Mark your calendars in red for April 10-11, 2021. We will, of course, keep you apprised of any additions or postponements to our schedule.

During this time of worry and isolation, please don't forget about Nova Singers. We have not forgotten about you. Flexibility is the name of the game right now, and we are doing everything we can to keep faith with a realistic and adaptable budget. I am asking you to cheer alongside me with your hopes and dreams for upcoming performances and, if possible, your dollars. Some expenses don't stop, even for COVID-19, particularly as we work toward next year.

Our Board is keenly aware that, when we ask you or others for support, it is important that we offer board participation as well. So, we want you to know that, even as we are asking for your help, we are giving it ourselves. We appreciate all the times you've come to enjoy and rely on Nova Singers for choral music that touches your heart and uplifts your spirit. You have been exceedingly generous. Especially at this time, we say, "Thank you."

Wishing you good health, safety and a world of beautiful music!

Sincerely,

Beverly Hines Whiteside

President (and head cheerleader), Nova Singers Board