MACOMB — Macomb Public Schools recently received a large sum of money from an unexpected source. Last week, Genesis Garden Executive Director, John Curtis, was able to hand Macomb Superintendent, Mark Twomey, a check for $89,317 to reimburse the district for the use of their facilities over the summer. Genesis Garden used Macomb School facilities to run their summer meal operation, delivering over 97,000 meals to kids in McDonough County in June, July, and August.

Executive Director John Curtis said, "This summer, we took on the huge task of delivering summer meals to every child in McDonough County that requested it. It involved ordering, storing, bagging and delivering over 8,000 meals a week to as many as 574 kids. Of course, our small army of committed volunteers was essential to our ability to do that. Also critical was the use of the cafeteria, the kitchen and the walk in coolers at Macomb High School/Junior High. "

Curtis went on to point out that the use of the Macomb facilities were offered to Genesis Garden free of charge as a service to the local community. However, it turned out that Genesis Garden was able to save enough money from federal/state grant money to reimburse the district because they ran their summer meals program efficiently and almost entirely with volunteers. Any money remaining from the summer meals program would have needed to be sent back to the state.

"We really wanted to find a way to keep that grant money right here in our community, so we were glad to pay for the use of district facilities" said Curtis.

"At Genesis Garden, we take pride in the fact that we stretch each dollar and still deliver the results that help out our neighbors and our community. We work with low-cost food providers such as River Bend Food Bank and Dot Foods to source free or reduced-cost foods. We partner with WIU's Peace Corps Fellows Program to bring in experienced, highly skilled young people to organize volunteers and tackle logistical issues. Most importantly, we've harnessed the power of local volunteers who want to do something to help out their McDonough County neighbors who are struggling. In short, Genesis Garden works with local and regional assets to run cost-efficient programs to share food, provide shelter and empower community. "

Community members interested in volunteering or donating to Genesis Garden can sign up on Facebook, donate by mail at 307 E. Carroll St. in Macomb or online at Genesisgarden.org, or by calling 309-326-3075.