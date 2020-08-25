The Kewanee Park District is seeking new ideas for ways to use the city's parks to memorialize people who die and leave money to the park district.

The park district has received numerous memorials of late, Johnson told the board. In all, six memorials totaling more than $10,000 have been received and the local parks are quickly filling up with plaques, benches and trees.

"We are working with everyone here to do what’s right," Johnson said of the funds.

At Windmont, two memorial tree plaques have been placed on the north and south ends of the park. On each tree, there are 80 leaves that can be engraved with names. One memorial is already filled, although there are leaves available on the memorial located at the south end of the park, Johnson said.

But Johnson said the park board would like to combine the recent memorial funds for one project.

"The idea is to make a fountain for Windmont, but it would require coordination with the families to make sure it’s ok," Johnson said. "If all of the families don’t agree, it could be a touchy situation."

Johnson also discussed removing old tee markers with the groundskeeper at Baker Park Golf course. Concrete memorial benches at the golf course also need to be replaced, he said. According to Johnson, the benches are old and because of the hard winters, and many of them are eyesores. The original costs for the memorials were $500, which Johnson said is difficult to maintain perpetually for that amount of money.

Instead, Johnson said the park board is considering purchasing a new cast-bronze plaque to replace the tee markers and golf course bench memorials and displaying it somewhere on the clubhouse building.

Also discussed at the park board meeting:

The golf course and restaurant now have wireless internet access thanks to Mike Perva, IT for the Kewanee School District. The board voted to approve a stipend of $500 to Perva for his work.

The Kewanee School District renewed their Ground-Use contract with the park district. The contract allows use of the park district by the Kewanee schools for sports practices and events.

Johnson also announced to the board that the bank lease for equipment will be paid in full in October and he is looking for suggestions for a possible new lease for next year. So far, the list includes money for new fencing, new playground swings, Windmont tennis courts and a new maintenance truck.

The board decided to purchase an "airifier" and drag box for the greens. The park has been hiring the work and equipment for a cost of $2,600 per visit. Johnson told the board that purchasing the equipment would save the district money in the long run and pay for itself in five years.