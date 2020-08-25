MACOMB — Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker announces the arrest of James Payton 18 (Macomb), Nathaniel Moulton 19 (Macomb), and Treshawn Howard 20 (Macomb) for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Burglary, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Defacing ID Marks of a Firearm.

On 08/22/20 at 8:30 a.m., Macomb Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Jefferson St. for vehicle burglary that occurred overnight. Officers learned that the suspect obtained a handgun from the vehicle.

On 08/24/20, Investigators learned that Moulton was a possible suspect in the case. Investigators located Moulton and Payton at Moulton’s residence. Investigators were able to recover the firearm from the theft and found it appeared that someone had attempted to alter the serial number. Howard arrived at the residence while investigators were on scene and was taken into custody.

Investigators determined that Payton had discharged the firearm in the 400 Block of W. Jackson St. and the 800 Block of W. Carroll St. in Macomb.

Investigators were also able to solve several recent car burglaries in Macomb.

Moulton was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Howard was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Defacing ID Marks of a Firearm.

Payton was charged with Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Moulton, Howard, and Payton were lodged at the McDonough County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

*All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.*

Indictment made in firearm possession case

McDONOUGH COUNTY — Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker announces the Federal Indictment arrest of Quinvontaz Jackson for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Jackson was indicted in the Central District of Illinois.

The charges stem from an arrest of Jackson in May of 2020 in Macomb. Investigators conducted a search warrant at Jackson’s residence. A firearm was recovered from the residence and Jackson has been lodged at the McDonough County Jail. Jackson will be moved to Federal Custody.

*All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. *