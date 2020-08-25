Ten digit dialing is coming to central Illinois phones next year, but the state suggests people start getting used to it now.

What it means is that beginning next year people in central Illinois will need to dial an area code along with the seven-digit phone number to complete a call, even if the call is only going to the next door neighbor.

It’s because starting next year, a new area code 447 will "overlay" the 36 central Illinois counties that are now covered by the 217 area code. The reason is that people love their devices that need phone numbers to work and consequently there is a need for more numbers. A new area code opens up new numbers.

George Light, an engineering analyst for the Illinois Commerce Commission, said one of the biggest demands for numbers comes from providers of voice over internet protocol (VOIP). He said 50-60 VOIP providers have entered Illinois in the last two years.

"Land lines are going bye-bye, but between cellular and VOIP, numbers are still in very high demand," he said.

Back in 2001, a federal contractor that administers the allocation of phone numbers recognized a coming supply problem with phone numbers in the 217 area code. Several solutions were introduced, including overlays and splitting up the geographic area, said Light, who once worked for the number administrator.

He said hearings were held throughout the 217 area code region to get feedback on whether an overlay or a split was preferred.

"A lot of people were saying just split the area code," Light said. "But everybody who said yes, split the area code, then they’d say but let me keep the 217. Nobody wanted to change their number, obviously. The problem with the split is you tick off half the people no matter what you do."

So, everyone gets to keep the number they have now, but they’ll have to start dialing 10 digits to reach someone next year. Light points out, though, that with the proliferation of cell phones, many people program frequently used numbers into their phones saving them from having to dial full numbers.

The ICC approved the overlay plan in 2006. Shortly after, a new system for allocating numbers to carriers was devised that helped delay the inevitable. However, the inevitable is now here.

The new 447 area code that will overlay central Illinois won’t go into use until next year. But the ICC is urging people to start getting used to dialing 10 digits for all calls before then. Beginning Aug. 29, people can start making calls using 10 digits (the area code and the seven-digit phone number) for any number in the 217 area code. If a person forgets to dial 10 digits, the call will still go through. Also, a local call will still be billed as a local call even if the full 10 digits are dialed.

Beginning February 27, 2021, it will be mandatory to dial 10 digits to complete a call. If a person forgets, they’ll get a recording advising them to try again.

Beginning March 27, 2021, the first numbers can be assigned using the 447 area code. However, Light said it could still be several months before numbers start showing up with that area code.

Some other things to know about the change:

Your current phone number, including the area code, will not change.If you get a new number after March 27, 2021 you could get one with a 447.Local calls require an area code and the seven-digit phone number.Long distance calls still require that a 1 be dialed first.You still just need three digits to call 911, 211 and 811. Likewise, only three digits need to be dialed for 311 and 511 where those services are available.The price of calls will not change because of the overlay.People should ensure that all appliances, computer programs, office equipment and other devices that use dialing equipment recognize the new area code.

