The expansion of the Moore Tires business in downtown Kewanee will be a boon to both the company and the community, the company’s owner told the City Council Monday.

Jeff Moore of Moore Tires joined the council meeting over the Internet, and said that when his company purchased the business at 308 W. Second St. from Kiester’s in 2017 it had nine employees.

Today, Moore said, there are 15 employees, and the expansion will create even more jobs.

Moore Tires provides a boost to Kewanee’s economy, Moore said.

"We draw traffic from a 30-mile radius on a daily basis," he said. Those people often drop off their vehicles for service, and while they’re waiting they shop in downtown businesses and eat at local restaurants.

Even with the expansion, Moore said, the Kewanee facility will have the smallest footprint of any of Moore Tires’ five Illinois locations.

The expansion will also include purchasing the Butterwick Building, which houses the Kewanee Historical Society museum.

Historical Society President Mike DeWalt, who also was on the council meeting’s Internet platform, said the museum is being moved to the former Vogue store location at Second and Tremont streets.

With the move, DeWalt said, the society would have been left with an old building, and Moore Tires offered them a "great opportunity" to sell it.

He also pointed out that Moore Tires will not only buy the building, but will pay to have the Walldogs mural on the south wall of the building repainted elsewhere.