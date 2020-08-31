According to the Mercer County Treasurer's website the 2nd installment of property taxes are due September 11, 2020 for 2019 property taxes. You must provide your payment stubs with your payments. Payments may be made one of the following ways.

1) Drop box - there are two drop box locations at the Courthouse. One is located outside the building and the other is located on the 2nd floor outside of the Collector's office. Please put payments in an envelope labeled "County Collector" if you plan to use the drop box system. You should use your check or money order as your receipt. If you would like a receipt mailed to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.

2) Mail - you may mail your tax payment to: Mercer County Collector's Office, 100 SE 3rd St., Aledo, IL 61231. You should use your check or money order as your receipt. If you would like a receipt mailed to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.

3) Bank - you may pay your taxes at any bank in Mercer County as well as at Reynolds State Bank in Reynolds or CBI Bank & Trust in Buffalo Prairie. If you pay at the bank, they will mark your bill as paid.

4) Online - you may also pay your taxes online. A third party handling fee will apply.