10 years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 1, 2010

Keithsburg marina planning session held at i-Wireless -- A group of around 20 individuals gathered last Thursday in one of the i-Wireless conference rooms to brainstorm ideas for advancing a marina project in Keithsburg. The three-hour session was part of a three-day Upper Mississippi River Conference held Aug. 25-27, sponsored by River Action Inc.

2010 Oak View Country Club champions -- The Oak View Country Club Championship was held Sunday, Aug. 22, Brian Lager shot a 75 for a win for the men. Cathy Miller shot a 79 to win for the women.

Cowboys and Indians seem appropriate -- Pitching a tepee in the New Windsor Fairgrounds was something Rudy Vallejo felt was quite appropriate for the 71st annual New Windsor Fair and Rodeo. Vallejo said, "I like the cowboy and Indian theme." He brought his Indian Eagle Dance ceremonial dress and a small drum to put on demonstrations for fairgoers. He even spent one overnight in the tepee. "I put on a one-man show."

25 years ago

The Times Record

Aug. 30, 1995

Matherville officials unhappy with city bill drop box -- When asked why he installed a water bill drop box at his residence, Matherville resident Jimmy Maynard told the board that is is a way to raise money for Lake Matherville. He said the residents could take the postage money they save each month by using his drop box, and donate it to a lake fund.

Old Reynolds fire number to be disconnected Sept. 1 -- The emergency number: 372-4211 used for reporting fires ito the Reynolds Fire Department, will be disconnected as of September 1, 1995. The only number available to report fires after this date will be the 9-1-1 emergency number. The old number will be disconnected. The other line to the station, a non-emergency number, 372-4212, will be answered by a recorder. Those calling should leave a message and the call will be returned.

Anniversary of women's right to vote noted Aug. 26th -- Aug. 26th marked the 75th anniversary of the American woman's right to vote. Not only did the Republican party pioneer the right of women to vote, it consistently supported the effort throughout the long campaign. It took a Republican controlled congress to pass the Equal Suffrage Amendment. Illinois was the first state east of the Mississippi to grant suffrage.

50 years ago

The Times Record

Sept.. 2, 1970

Disaster plan on county-wide level may be formulated -- A meeting was held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Mercer County Hospital, Aledo for the purpose of coordinating a community disaster plan. Attending the meeting were Mercer County Hospital representatives, county fire department officials, law enforcement officials, local news media, civil define Red Cross, hospital auxiliary and funeral home representatives. Shirley Lindberg, Mercer County Hospital administrator, told the group that a community-wide plan could be formulated which would be applicable to any type of disaster.

Fire of undetermined origin heavily damages auction barn west of Viola -- Viola Fire Chief Sid Snell said today the origin of the fire which heavily damaged the Mercer County Livestock Auction barn ear Viola early Monday, is still under investigation. Loss has been estimated at from $75,000 to $100,000.

Artist to display at Mercer Township Library -- The Aledo Public Library will be featuring a display of paintings by Betty Beer during the months of September and October. Miss Beer studied art at the College of Art in Edinburgh, Scotland, and was awarded a B.A. degree from Oberlin College. She is presently a student in Art Education at the Champaign-Urbana campus at the University of Illinois.

75 years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 12, 1945

More canning sugar issued to applicants -- Additional sugar ration coupons were being mailed today to Mercer county applicants for canning sugar as the district office of the OPA announced that more sugar would be available than had been expected earlier. Additional canning sugar was granted not he following basis: one person in a family unit, 4 pounds; two to four persons inclusive, 10 pounds; five to seven persons, 15 pounds; eight or more persons 20 pounds.

3 men hurt as trucks crash. two passengers hurled to pavement at corner in Joy Monday -- Three men were injured, two of them quite painfully at 8:30 Monday morning when two trucks collided at an intersection in Joy, according to Sheriff Herbert McCleary, who investigated. All three injured men were riding in a truck driven by James Powers, 64, Aledo contractor. The second truck was operated by Ernest Hurt, 28, of Carthage, who was working for the contractor spreading gravel on Millersburg township roads according to the sheriff.

Choir rehearsal -- First choir rehearsal of the Aledo Methodist church for the 1945-46 season will be held at the church at 7:30 this evening, according to Norman Cherry, who is directing the choir in the absence of Mr.s Merle Farnsworth.

100 years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 2, 1920

Home Bureau plans extensive program for Mercer Fair -- The Mercer County Home Bureau which has taken a prominent part in the furthering of progression of the rural home of the county through exhibits and demonstrations at the Mercer county fair will extend the scope of its work this year and will have their large tent full of interesting things for the women and men as well at the coming big fair.

Nelson Stead raises 8 apples on a twig -- Nelson Stead residing one mile west of Millersburg, will known breeder of Shorthorn cattle, has a good apple orchard and the fruit this year will bear out the latter statement. When delivering a load of apples to Aledo yesterday, Mr. Stead stopped at this office with a few apples. One small twig of the "Wealthy" variety which he left here for display, carries eight good apples.

Mercer Melon farm ships big ones to eastern market -- Fisher & Hyser of New Boston, who operate one of the big melon farms near that place, shipped yesterday a car load of watermelons said to be the best ever to leave the county. They had an average weight of 40 lbs. and there was not an imperfect melon in the car. They were consigned to a fancy eastern market.