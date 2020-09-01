Richard A. Tribbey, 69, of Victoria, Texas, formerly of Rushville, Illinois, died at his residence on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, his 70th birthday, at the Rushville City Cemetery, in Rushville, with David Haney officiating. Memorials may be given to the Schuyler County Humane Society, Rushville, Illinois, Humane Society Dorothy Hanna O’Connor Pet Adoption Center (135 Progress Dr. Victoria, Texas 77905); Victoria Public Library, technology department (302 N Main Street, Victoria, Texas 77901 (www.victoriapubliclibrary.org/); or University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030).

The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is assisting the family.