Local school officials have been scrambling since March to find ways to connect Kewanee students who don’t have adequate internet access to the online coursework that has become a vital part of the day-to-day academic delivery system.

After a lightning-fast transition to online-only learning at the onset of the pandemic last semester, Dist. 229 is currently offering a hybrid academic delivery model, with students attending in-person classes twice a week and taking online instruction the rest of the time.

That makes access to high-bandwidth internet essential to students trying to keep pace with their studies. The district has not indicated how many students still lack internet access.

"The question is, ‘What are those students supposed to do?’" said Dist. 229 Supt. Chris Sullens.

Unable to pay for every student’s internet fee and fighting against a national equipment shortage that has made things like mobile hot spots and Chromebooks tough to find or prohibitively expensive, the district has had to work around corners and think out of the box to ensure as many students as possible have access.

Housing Authority CEO Angie Hathaway said district information technology director Mike Perva reached out to her last spring when classes went to an online-only format to offer the district’s help in ensuring internet access at Kewanee’s Fairview Homes, subsidized housing located across the street from the then-shuttered Kewanee High School building.

While most did have access, "Mike gave me troubleshooting advice for common connectivity issues and described the pros and cons of the different providers," she said.

One of those providers selected by the Housing Authority offers internet access for $10 a month, with the first two months of service free.

"Often cost is a barrier for many of our families, but this program has solved that problem very nicely," she said. "Since our population tends to be a bit more mobile, we wanted to make sure that our current folks were ready.

A followup survey showed that of the 78 families with school-age children at Fairview who responded, all but one had secured internet access.

"We assisted that family getting online," she said.

Sullens said the district is also considering other ways to give students more access to the internet, including improving the reach of current wireless systems at district attendance centers.

Boosting internal building signals could allow students to have internet access as far as the school parking lot, meaning the school wouldn’t have to be open for a student with internet issues at home to gain online access.

"We’re planning to expand the signal into the parking lot farther than we do right now," he said, an idea district officials heard that another Henry County school district was employing. He said the idea was pursued by that district after "they noticed they had kids parked in the school parking lot to capture the wifi access."

School officials have also identified local businesses whose wifi students could tap into if needed.

And t district is working to provide wifi access on its school buses, which could serve as mobile hot spots and have the added future benefit of allowing students to do their homework while traveling to and from extracurricular events.

He said the added avenues would become even more important should school revert back to online-only restrictions because of increased pandemic rates.

The district also has invested in classroom presentation equipment, namely better touchscreen technology that performs better than old projector equipment. So far, all classrooms at Neponset and Belle schools have transitioned to the new equipment, with Irving, Central and KHS slated for the next round of upgrades.

"We’re trying to close the gap with second grade and with some of the high school classes," he said. "Right now the big deal is trying to find all of these devices at a good price. We’re always searching for other avenues."